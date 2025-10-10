How roof retrofit can cut costs

Assisted living developments play a vital role in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and it is essential that the homes provided are safe, comfortable and affordable to run.

The re-roofing and solar power scheme at Miners Court in Redruth (above) shows what can be achieved when housing providers, contractors and manufacturers work in genuine partnership for the benefit of residents.

The work has improved the fabric of the buildings, which enhances their durability and performance, and brings financial benefits to residents through reduced energy bills. This combination of reliability, efficiency and sustainability is what providers are seeking as they look to balance tenant needs with wider organisational goals around decarbonisation and cost management.

The success of Miners Court underlines the importance of early collaboration between all parties involved in such a large, complex scheme. Roofing supplier Marley worked closely with Coastline Housing to ensure that the roofing specification was fully aligned to the practical requirements of the scheme – from ease of installation and consistency of supply, through to aesthetic considerations and long-term maintenance planning. Miners Court now has a complete Marley roof system, including integrated solar PV. The joined-up approach meant the installation could be delivered smoothly and to the highest standards, with confidence that it would perform for many years to come.

Partnerships between providers and manufacturers are becoming more important. With evolving regulations, including the Future Homes Standard requirements and stricter Energy Performance Certificate rating targets, developers are turning to providers to reduce risk. By leaning on the expertise of manufacturers, providers can be confident specifications meet compliance standards now and in the future.

Manufacturers have a duty to provide long-term value through their solutions. They must be practical, innovative and aligned with decarbonisation strategies. This collaborative approach enables providers to deliver homes that remain compliant, efficient and resilient into the future. Marley is committed to supporting providers through trusted products, technical expertise and a partnership approach that ensures every re-roofing project delivers real, measurable value.

Lydia Hunter, national specification manager, Marley