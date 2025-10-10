How roof retrofit can cut costs

Coastline Housing explains how an integrated re-roofing project is benefiting residents of an extra-care scheme
Sponsored by:
Assisted living developments play a vital role in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, and it is essential that the homes provided are safe, comfortable and affordable to run.
The re-roofing and solar power scheme at Miners Court in Redruth (above) shows what can be achieved when housing providers, contractors and manufacturers work in genuine partnership for the benefit of residents.
The work has improved the fabric of the buildings, which enhances their durability and performance, and brings financial benefits to residents through reduced energy bills. This combination of reliability, efficiency and sustainability is what providers are seeking as they look to balance tenant needs with wider organisational goals around decarbonisation and cost management.
The success of Miners Court underlines the importance of early collaboration between all parties involved in such a large, complex scheme. Roofing supplier Marley worked closely with Coastline Housing to ensure that the roofing specification was fully aligned to the practical requirements of the scheme – from ease of installation and consistency of supply, through to aesthetic considerations and long-term maintenance planning. Miners Court now has a complete Marley roof system, including integrated solar PV. The joined-up approach meant the installation could be delivered smoothly and to the highest standards, with confidence that it would perform for many years to come.
Partnerships between providers and manufacturers are becoming more important. With evolving regulations, including the Future Homes Standard requirements and stricter Energy Performance Certificate rating targets, developers are turning to providers to reduce risk. By leaning on the expertise of manufacturers, providers can be confident specifications meet compliance standards now and in the future.
Manufacturers have a duty to provide long-term value through their solutions. They must be practical, innovative and aligned with decarbonisation strategies. This collaborative approach enables providers to deliver homes that remain compliant, efficient and resilient into the future. Marley is committed to supporting providers through trusted products, technical expertise and a partnership approach that ensures every re-roofing project delivers real, measurable value.
Lydia Hunter, national specification manager, Marley
Residents: 64
Housing provider: Coastline Housing
Miners Court in Redruth, Cornwall, is home to 64 people. The development is run by 5,500-home provider Coastline Housing for older people who require extra care but still wish to live in self-contained flats. The centre includes communal facilities for residents and the wider community, and has a dedicated 24/7 care team. The properties are let on assured tenancies.
With the cost of living increasing, Coastline was seeking ways to ease the pressure on residents and saw an opportunity in a re-roofing project.
The provider had already allocated budget for a new roof and realised it could combine this with a solar photovoltaic (PV) system, which could reduce energy bills at Miners Court. To pay for the system, it was able to seek help from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a government fund which provides money to invest in communities, places, businesses, people and skills.
“Any opportunity we have to help combat the cost of living crisis for our customers, we will take,” says Ben Nevitte, head of repairs and maintenance at Coastline.
To help secure the funding, Coastline turned to the South West Net Zero Hub, a centrally funded organisation that helps public sector and non-profit organisations deliver clean energy projects.
“When applying for grants, it is important to think ahead and gather accurate and credible data at the front end to support the feasibility and demonstrate investment viability. I would 100% recommend contacting the South West Net Zero Hub for advice and support,” says Mr Nevitte.
Calculations showed that the scheme would save residents £346 per unit per year on energy costs, as well as saving Coastline money on powering communal areas of Miners Court, which further reduces service charges.
With funding in place, Coastline pulled forward its capital budgets and combined the roof repair with the new solar panels. With an integrated system in mind, Mr Nevitte and his colleagues opted to go with roofing supplier Marley.
£346
Cost per unit per year saving on energy costs through the scheme
£50k
Saving on roofing costs thanks to the project
“Using compatible components for the roof and solar panels gave us a system guarantee over the entirety of the roof covering,” says Mr Nevitte.
Coastline worked closely with Marley and solar installer SunGift Solar to spec the system and agree an installation plan that would ensure as little disruption for residents as possible. Coastline also took an electrician and three roofers to Marley HQ to learn how the system worked and how to install it.
“The training helped everybody understand each other’s roles, giving us the skills and knowledge to secure a successful delivery and move forward into future projects,” Mr Nevitte continues.
Work took place in three phases between August 2024 and March 2025, with the buildings fully occupied throughout.
“The benefit of aligning the re-roofing with the solar PV means we are not returning to do similar major works a year or so later and disrupting residents further,” says Mr Nevitte.
Mr Nevitte also gives credit to the on-site team at Miners Court for supporting residents through the project to ensure they were up to speed with progress and any concerns were addressed immediately.
Coastline continues to monitor the installation to ensure that it is delivering the predicted benefits.
“Remote monitoring has been included on the system, so the performance can be checked to review generation hour by hour,” says Mr Nevitte. “It also highlights at an early stage any issues that might warrant a more detailed investigation.”
With changes to the installation made during procurement, Mr Nevitte expects to exceed the projected cost savings. And the success of the project on Coastline’s flagship scheme has provided a model for similar works in the future, with around a dozen in the pipeline.
As well as the energy savings, the combined system saves Coastline money on the cost of roofing, as a large area is covered with solar panels.
“By installing an integrated roofing and solar PV scheme, savings can be made through a reduction in roof finishing materials. Owing to its size, this was approximately £50,000 at Miners Court,” says Mr Nevitte.
“If there is potential for future grant funding, and Coastline is eligible, we will look to submit an application. If there is not, then it’s something that can form part of Coastline’s investment plan, supporting our environmental policy to reduce our carbon footprint.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories