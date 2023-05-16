How Runnymede Council came back from the brink

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
In 2019, a raft of problems led to the regulator finding Runnymede Council non-compliant, with this regulatory notice only being withdrawn recently. Jess McCabe visits to find out what happened, how the council fixed its problems, and what the lessons are for the sector. Photography by Hiran Perera
Back in October 2019, Runnymede Council was hit with a regulatory notice for breaching the Home Standard. Problems including fire and electrical safety failures and poor record-keeping had caused a risk of “serious detriment” to tenants. “Runnymede [Borough Council] cannot evidence what proportion of its homes meets the Decent Homes Standard,” the regulator said in a statement, which added that the council had “an overall weak historical picture of compliance”.
It took nearly four years, but in January 2023, the regulator lifted its notice. Runnymede invited Inside Housing to visit to find out how things went so wrong – and how the 2,850-home council fixed it.
By the time Inside Housing visits Runnymede’s modern Civic Centre, the problems cited by the regulator are almost resolved, if not quite over. Of the social housing the council owns, 100% have an electrical safety test in place; outstanding fire risk assessments are at zero; and 76% meet the Decent Homes Standard.
The council proudly quotes from the regulator’s letter confirming this on its website: “I wanted to record my sincere thanks to the council… for the positive and constructive engagement we have had throughout the period of our engagement and for their transparency and openness.”
The turnaround is in large part thanks to Andy Vincent, who the council brought in as corporate head of housing in January 2021 to sort out the problems. He had held several senior housing roles in the South of England, most recently head of housing and property services at Wealden District Council.
Four years ago, the situation was very different. “We assume a professional went to the regulator and blew the whistle, saying, ‘We’re non-compliant on various things,’” says Mr Vincent, who was not working at Runnymede at the time. (Inside Housing asked the regulator how problems at Runnymede came to its attention, but a spokesperson said it was unable to comment on regulatory cases beyond what is published in its reports.) While Mr Vincent is unable to provide details about what happened in the immediate aftermath, some key members of staff left the organisation. However, Inside Housing understands nobody was fired.
Lack of investment
So what issues did the council face, and how has it turned things around? The electrical safety inspection issue was resolved fairly quickly, by appointing two contractors and a surveyor to work on inspections. In 2019-20, only 43% of electrical safety inspections were in date and complaint – Runnymede was able to get above 90% by the end of the next financial year, and is now at 100%.
The council had also made a start on fire safety. Mr Vincent says there were 321 outstanding high-risk actions in fire risk assessments. This has now been brought down to zero.
Most of these issues related to fire doors, Mr Vincent says: “That meant that we had to check the door closers, check that the door was functioning, check it hadn’t been damaged. We are upgrading some of our fire doors, and all the fire doors have now been checked.”
“We basically weren’t investing our money in our properties. We built up quite a significant reserve of capital”
Compliance with the Decent Homes Standard has proved to be the trickiest part – and is still a work in progress. The council aims to reach 90% compliance by 2025-26. “The regulator’s concern was [that] we didn’t have Decent Homes data. We did. We actually had two sets of stock condition information: one from 2016 and one from January 2019. But it was about how we were using that data, where it was held and what information we could generate from it,” Mr Vincent says.
“They did have a very fair point that we were about 61% compliant, although we didn’t know this at the time.” In 2021, 1,281 out of 2,850 homes did not meet the Decent Homes Standard, and many more were at risk of falling out of compliance because of the age of the stock, the kitchens and bathrooms. This had been cut to 666 by March 2023.
How did it get so bad? “We basically weren’t investing our money in our properties,” Mr Vincent says. “We built up quite a significant reserve of capital.”
In essence, the council had the reserves to invest, but did not do so. “I think, at some point in time, there was a culture within the service that they were quite proud that they had reserves,” Mr Vincent says.
In 2020-21, the landlord had Housing Revenue Account reserves of £35m. Part of Mr Vincent’s job has been to invest this money in the homes – £2.6m in 2021-22, £4.5m in 2022-23 and £8m in 2023-24. By the end of 2022-23, reserves were at £20m.
Of this, £1.7m a year will be spent on kitchen and bathroom replacements alone. The Decent Homes Standard specifies that kitchens and bathrooms must be “reasonably modern” – under 20 and 30 years old, respectively.
Mr Vincent comes across as confident in the work Runnymede has done to change things, but is upfront about the areas where more progress is needed. “Since 2021, our IT systems have gone from being poor to being good. Not great, but good,” he says.
“We’ve got a damp procedure that’s ISO 9001 accredited, we know what we’re doing”
“There was some good practice going on,” he says about when he started. “But a lot of [the changes involved] starting again, and mapping our processes. We’ve invested a lot in IT systems, so we have better data. And it’s taken us two years to achieve.”
All this work has put the landlord in a good position. On damp and mould, for example, Mr Vincent sounds a confident note. “We’ve got a damp procedure that’s ISO 9001 accredited, we know what we’re doing,” he says – having benefited from having “been through everything” as part of becoming complaint.
When he arrived, he says, there was “very little policy structure in place”. “We did a lot of work jointly to develop our aspirations, with both the management team and the staff teams involved. When we were putting together procedures, we did a lot of work on process mapping with Post-it notes and whiteboards.”
As for staff, he says that “generally speaking, they were doing a good job and dedicated”. The problem, he says, was “they were not pointing in the right direction”.
At first there was a flurry of activity, with staff going to London to meet regulators. “When I arrived, we were meeting regulators monthly. It was all on Teams. I don’t know where the rep was based, but probably a long way from here. And then it pretty quickly went to two-monthly when she started to believe and trust what we were telling her. [And we had] good evidence,” Mr Vincent says.
“They just know that their house is cold. Their kitchen’s old. The roof tiles are falling off and have to be repaired”
One worrying aspect of what happened at Runnymede is that, before the regulator’s intervention, the council wasn’t actually getting a lot of complaints from tenants about its service. Mr Vincent speculates this might have been because residents had “gotten used to the quality of service, and therefore weren’t raising concerns”.
Tenants did not know it was wrong that their kitchen had not been replaced in 20 years, Mr Vincent notes. “They just know that their house is cold. Their kitchen’s old. The roof tiles are falling off and have to be repaired.”
Asked about the time it has taken Runnymede to get back into compliance, Mr Vincent accepts that Runnymede should have resolved its issues earlier. “To put right the issues that the regulator raised with us, in normal times, takes two years. It took us four years.”
It has taken longer in part because of COVID. It also took time to get a team in place that was capable of bringing the council back into line.
Regulatory requirements
Inside Housing visited some of Runnymede’s homes with Mr Vincent. We saw a modern new build of Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band B flats. Then we went to one of Runnymede’s estates in the town of Addlestone. Parkside has 249 houses set back from the road in rows, with generous, green front gardens. Of these, 19 are privately owned and the rest are council houses. There’s also a park and a stream. But the homes, which were built in the early 1950s using various forms of steel-frame construction, are energy inefficient and some have structural issues. Runnymede has installed solar panels on some, to cut residents’ energy bills.
Most of these homes do meet the Decent Homes Standard, but the council is “worried” about the steel frames. “The reason we own so many is because you can’t get a mortgage on them,” Mr Vincent says. “From a resident’s point of view, they don’t really notice [the problems with the steel frame], other than it’s energy inefficient. If the steel frame failed, then clearly they would notice very quickly that there was a problem.”
That sounds like a safety risk, Inside Housing notes. “Definitely,” Mr Vincent replies. “The roof might land on [someone’s] head, so we’ve basically got to do something about this area.”
The homes are checked for safety on a regular basis, and a recent intrusive survey showed “very limited deterioration in the frames”.
Mr Vincent explains why he brought Inside Housing to see these homes. “What we’re trying to show you is [that] we have a lot of our stock in increasingly good condition, and we have new build, but we do have some challenges on top of meeting the regulatory requirements.”
Runnymede is in talks with Homes England to help fund the roughly £175m cost of redeveloping Parkside, but any grant will only deliver about £15m, Mr Vincent estimates. Those challenges go beyond Parkside. Runnymede bid for about £2.6m from Wave 2 of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. “If we don’t get the money, we’ll be absolutely gutted. We’ve got absolutely no hope of getting to [EPC Band] C otherwise,” Mr Vincent says during our interview.
Unfortunately, when the Wave 2 announcement came out shortly after our interview, Runnymede had not been successful. “A number of successful bidders and the accelerator team are currently looking at our bid with a view to advising us how to enhance it for Wave 3,” Mr Vincent said in a follow-up email.
“Can housing organisations be trusted to keep to [a] high standard? Well, the answer is ‘no’. [Runnymede] is one example. There are others”
Mr Vincent believes the problems at Runnymede that led to regulatory intervention are far from unique to the council. “I think organisations that have been through the Audit Commission regime and the regulatory regime are definitely on it. But some organisations have gone under the radar for some time,” he says.
In fact, Runnymede has been helping some of those organisations, although Mr Vincent declines to name them. They approached Runnymede because they are in a similar position, and need help bringing their organisations into compliance.
Like many smaller landlords, before its most recent problems, Runnymede was never visited by the regulator or the Audit Commission, which inspected local authorities from its founding in 1983 until it was shut down by the government in 2015. “[Runnymede has] never been an ALMO; they’d never done a stock transfer; they never raised their head above the parapet,” Mr Vincent says.
He says the regulatory regime for social housing needs to go even further, mentioning the prospect of Ofsted-style inspections of landlords, whereby the regulator could turn up without warning to see what was really going on. “Can housing organisations be trusted to keep to [a] high standard? Well, the answer is ‘no’. [Runnymede] is one example. There are others,” he says. “Therefore, someone needs to hold us to account.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories