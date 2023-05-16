How Runnymede Council came back from the brink

In 2019, a raft of problems led to the regulator finding @RunnymedeBC non-compliant, with this regulatory notice only being withdrawn recently. @jester visits to find out what happened, how the council fixed its problems, and what the lessons are for the sector #UKhousin

By the time Inside Housing visits Runnymede’s modern Civic Centre, the problems cited by the regulator are almost resolved, if not quite over. Of the social housing the council owns, 100% have an electrical safety test in place; outstanding fire risk assessments are at zero; and 76% meet the Decent Homes Standard.

It took nearly four years, but in January 2023, the regulator lifted its notice. Runnymede invited Inside Housing to visit to find out how things went so wrong – and how the 2,850-home council fixed it.

Back in October 2019, Runnymede Council was hit with a regulatory notice for breaching the Home Standard. Problems including fire and electrical safety failures and poor record-keeping had caused a risk of “serious detriment” to tenants. “Runnymede [Borough Council] cannot evidence what proportion of its homes meets the Decent Homes Standard,” the regulator said in a statement, which added that the council had “an overall weak historical picture of compliance”.

The council proudly quotes from the regulator’s letter confirming this on its website: “I wanted to record my sincere thanks to the council… for the positive and constructive engagement we have had throughout the period of our engagement and for their transparency and openness.”

The turnaround is in large part thanks to Andy Vincent, who the council brought in as corporate head of housing in January 2021 to sort out the problems. He had held several senior housing roles in the South of England, most recently head of housing and property services at Wealden District Council.

Four years ago, the situation was very different. “We assume a professional went to the regulator and blew the whistle, saying, ‘We’re non-compliant on various things,’” says Mr Vincent, who was not working at Runnymede at the time. (Inside Housing asked the regulator how problems at Runnymede came to its attention, but a spokesperson said it was unable to comment on regulatory cases beyond what is published in its reports.) While Mr Vincent is unable to provide details about what happened in the immediate aftermath, some key members of staff left the organisation. However, Inside Housing understands nobody was fired.

Lack of investment

So what issues did the council face, and how has it turned things around? The electrical safety inspection issue was resolved fairly quickly, by appointing two contractors and a surveyor to work on inspections. In 2019-20, only 43% of electrical safety inspections were in date and complaint – Runnymede was able to get above 90% by the end of the next financial year, and is now at 100%.

The council had also made a start on fire safety. Mr Vincent says there were 321 outstanding high-risk actions in fire risk assessments. This has now been brought down to zero.

Most of these issues related to fire doors, Mr Vincent says: “That meant that we had to check the door closers, check that the door was functioning, check it hadn’t been damaged. We are upgrading some of our fire doors, and all the fire doors have now been checked.”

“We basically weren’t investing our money in our properties. We built up quite a significant reserve of capital”

Compliance with the Decent Homes Standard has proved to be the trickiest part – and is still a work in progress. The council aims to reach 90% compliance by 2025-26. “The regulator’s concern was [that] we didn’t have Decent Homes data. We did. We actually had two sets of stock condition information: one from 2016 and one from January 2019. But it was about how we were using that data, where it was held and what information we could generate from it,” Mr Vincent says.

“They did have a very fair point that we were about 61% compliant, although we didn’t know this at the time.” In 2021, 1,281 out of 2,850 homes did not meet the Decent Homes Standard, and many more were at risk of falling out of compliance because of the age of the stock, the kitchens and bathrooms. This had been cut to 666 by March 2023.