How should increases in land value be captured? The sector responds

So what reforms do the submissions suggest?

The Chartered Institute of Housing argues for involving all interested parties in the process early on; making sure developers build homes that meet housing providers’ needs on quality, tenure and sustainability; and having a clear understanding of expected costs.

The BPF and others point to standardising Section 106 agreements as “low-hanging fruit” to speed up the process. To address criticisms that CIL contributions are not being spent, the BPF recommends “some form of supervisory function to intervene” if funds are “genuinely unspent for no good reason”.

Places for People proposes requiring local planning authorities “to clearly publish a summary of CIL/Section 106 monies collected and spent annually”.

Stafford Borough Council suggests a “social capital return” that landowners would pay when planning consent is granted. The rate would be set at 20% on every £1 paid to landowners up to £1m, rising to 45% on every £1 above £5m paid to landowners.

London Councils and the BPF also call for a tax-increment finance approach. This was used on the redevelopment of the decommissioned coal-fired Battersea Power Station into a mixed-use neighbourhood, where business rates were used to extend the Northern Line on the London Underground.

Future income from development, including business rates and stamp duty uplifts, could be used to pay back loans for upfront infrastructure investment.

While most organisations think that reshaping the land value capture system would do more harm than good in the short term, Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon Homes, disagrees.

He calls for an overhaul of the current system so that value is captured when the land is actually sold, noting that “the current methods of land value capture are implemented after a land value has been negotiated”.

“The cost of providing affordable homes and infrastructure is, therefore, not part of the discussion at the point of land sale.

“This distorts the system and allows developers to argue that schemes, based on the value they paid for the land, would not be viable with the addition of Section 106 obligations,” he says.

The solution could be to allow local planning authorities to be more prescriptive, so that they can “designate the number, type and tenure of homes on different tracts of land through the local plan”, he adds.

The viability question

Criticism of the current system often centres on the fact that developers can negotiate over viability. If they have paid more for land, it is possible to negotiate down the amount of affordable housing that is delivered.

The G15 says “fast-track routes” should be expanded to incentivise a minimum percentage of affordable homes without detailed viability assessments.

The NHF calls for reducing the scope of viability negotiations, saying “there are genuine cases where viability negotiation is needed for development to come forward. Where viability negotiations must occur, and contributions below the level set in policy are agreed, development should be subject to a further viability review to ensure profits on a development site translate into cross-subsidy for social and affordable housing where appropriate.”

The NHF also supports capping residual land values at around 10 times existing-use value. “We think a cap is more likely to achieve the government’s policy aims than a more prescriptive measure,” it says.