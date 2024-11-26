How should social landlords be using their tenant satisfaction measures results?

What we don’t do is look at the TSMs in isolation. There is a diverse provision of social housing across the country, with landlords of varying sizes and structures. Many factors can lead to different results between landlords, so it is crucial that they are understood in the round. This underpins the way we have published the data, with landlords’ TSMs provided alongside important contextual information.

At a sector-wide level, the TSMs analysis we published this week (from landlords with 1,000 homes or more) shows that over 70% of tenants are satisfied with their landlords’ service, feel their home is safe and well maintained, and their landlord treats them with fairness and respect. We can also see that in a number of cases, landlords are widening their insight from, and engagement with, tenants. “A key finding is that tenants who are happy with their landlord’s repairs service, and feel their home is well maintained, are more likely to be satisfied with their landlord overall”

But there is room for improvement and the sector shouldn’t be complacent. One in five tenants are still not satisfied with their landlord’s service. Landlords will also need to reflect carefully on why only a third of affected tenants report being satisfied with complaint handling. We are following up with landlords who are outliers where we have concerns about the quality of their data. We have already captured some of the most significant failures in our recent regulatory judgements.

We have also published the results of our National Tenant Survey, which lets us dig deeper into the TSMs and see what is driving the results.

A key finding is that tenants who are happy with their landlord’s repairs service, and feel their home is well maintained, are more likely to be satisfied with their landlord overall. It is this above other factors – such as a tenant’s age, location, landlord type, age of their home – that has the biggest impact on satisfaction.

In other words, tenant satisfaction is largely driven by what I said at the start: landlords providing good-quality homes and services for tenants.

As we look ahead to the next year, we will continue to roll out our proactive consumer regulation programme with more inspections, responsive investigations and judgements. The publication of our National Tenant Survey and TSMs analysis is an important milestone for the sector, and all landlords should read and learn from the findings as part of their wider work to improve tenants’ homes and services.