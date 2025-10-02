How should the board decide whether to push for growth, or investment in existing homes?

In the next installment of his series on questions every housing association board member should ask their executive team, David Levenson, founder of Coaching Futures explores the tension between building new homes and investing in existing stock #UKhousing

The central challenge is not to chase both priorities blindly, but to ask the right questions of the chief executive and their team so that decisions are courageous, transparent and defensible.

For boards, this isn’t a theoretical or ethical policy debate, it is a real dilemma at the heart of which are factors such as the organisation’s purpose, the board’s priorities and the deployment of resources by the executive team. It is an ongoing balancing act that tests strategy, finance, reputation and, above all, trust.

The housing shortage screams “grow”. The condition of much of the stock whispers “slow down”.

Every board knows the tension. One week you are being urged to announce ambitious development targets. The next you are reviewing reports of damp and mould, or facing tenant dissatisfaction about repairs. On top of this comes the pressure of decarbonisation targets, building safety programmes and tighter financial margins.

So, there are six questions that boards should ask the chief executive.

1. What is driving our growth ambitions?

Boards should interrogate the motives behind expansion plans. Are new homes being delivered because they directly serve the mission, or because the organisation fears being seen as “falling behind” in the development league tables? Growth for growth’s sake may win headlines, but it can stretch resources thin, leaving existing tenants feeling neglected. Strong boards will press executives for a clear articulation: what is the mission-led case for growth in this moment?

2. What does our stock condition really tell us?

Averages conceal as much as they reveal. “80% decent homes” sounds reassuring until you examine the 20% – often concentrated in particular estates or geographies. Boards should demand more than compliance statistics. They should ask: what are the lived realities for tenants in the poorest-quality homes? What risks do these conditions pose to health, safety and reputation? Are we truly confident in the data, or relying on patchy surveys?

This is not about nitpicking. It is about recognising that poor stock condition can quickly become an existential threat – reputationally and financially.

3. If we had to choose, what matters more right now: new supply or existing homes?

Boards cannot avoid the trade-off question forever. Even if the long-term answer is “both”, in the short term there will be moments when one must take priority.

Boards should ask executives to present clear options: what happens if we reduce development to focus on reinvestment? What happens if we press ahead with growth while limiting major repairs? Where does our organisation draw the line? Clarity on thresholds – financial, reputational, ethical – helps boards act with conviction rather than drift.

4. How resilient is our financial plan if priorities shift?

Stress-testing is essential. What if development costs rise by 20%? What if a major stock condition survey reveals higher-than-expected investment needs?

Boards should probe whether business plans have been modelled against different scenarios. Can the organisation flex between growth and consolidation without jeopardising viability? Are reserves adequate to weather shocks? The regulator will ask these questions. Boards should ask them first.

5. How are tenants’ voices shaping our priorities?

Tenants are not just service users; they are the ultimate stakeholders. Boards must ensure their perspectives are heard on strategic trade-offs.

Do tenants want more new homes in their community, or would they prefer visible improvements to existing stock? How are their views being collected, tested and reported?

And, crucially, how is feedback influencing board decisions, not just filling a paragraph in an assurance report? Boards that treat tenants as partners in setting priorities will make better, more legitimate choices.