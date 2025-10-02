How should the board decide whether to push for growth, or investment in existing homes?

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In the next instalment of his series on questions every housing association board member should ask their executive team, David Levenson, founder of Coaching Futures, explores the tension between building new homes and investing in existing stock
Every board knows the tension. One week you are being urged to announce ambitious development targets. The next you are reviewing reports of damp and mould, or facing tenant dissatisfaction about repairs. On top of this comes the pressure of decarbonisation targets, building safety programmes and tighter financial margins.
The housing shortage screams “grow”. The condition of much of the stock whispers “slow down”.
For boards, this isn’t a theoretical or ethical policy debate, it is a real dilemma at the heart of which are factors such as the organisation’s purpose, the board’s priorities and the deployment of resources by the executive team. It is an ongoing balancing act that tests strategy, finance, reputation and, above all, trust.
The central challenge is not to chase both priorities blindly, but to ask the right questions of the chief executive and their team so that decisions are courageous, transparent and defensible.
So, there are six questions that boards should ask the chief executive.
Boards should interrogate the motives behind expansion plans. Are new homes being delivered because they directly serve the mission, or because the organisation fears being seen as “falling behind” in the development league tables? Growth for growth’s sake may win headlines, but it can stretch resources thin, leaving existing tenants feeling neglected. Strong boards will press executives for a clear articulation: what is the mission-led case for growth in this moment?
Averages conceal as much as they reveal. “80% decent homes” sounds reassuring until you examine the 20% – often concentrated in particular estates or geographies. Boards should demand more than compliance statistics. They should ask: what are the lived realities for tenants in the poorest-quality homes? What risks do these conditions pose to health, safety and reputation? Are we truly confident in the data, or relying on patchy surveys?
This is not about nitpicking. It is about recognising that poor stock condition can quickly become an existential threat – reputationally and financially.
Boards cannot avoid the trade-off question forever. Even if the long-term answer is “both”, in the short term there will be moments when one must take priority.
Boards should ask executives to present clear options: what happens if we reduce development to focus on reinvestment? What happens if we press ahead with growth while limiting major repairs? Where does our organisation draw the line? Clarity on thresholds – financial, reputational, ethical – helps boards act with conviction rather than drift.
Stress-testing is essential. What if development costs rise by 20%? What if a major stock condition survey reveals higher-than-expected investment needs?
Boards should probe whether business plans have been modelled against different scenarios. Can the organisation flex between growth and consolidation without jeopardising viability? Are reserves adequate to weather shocks? The regulator will ask these questions. Boards should ask them first.
Tenants are not just service users; they are the ultimate stakeholders. Boards must ensure their perspectives are heard on strategic trade-offs.
Do tenants want more new homes in their community, or would they prefer visible improvements to existing stock? How are their views being collected, tested and reported?
And, crucially, how is feedback influencing board decisions, not just filling a paragraph in an assurance report? Boards that treat tenants as partners in setting priorities will make better, more legitimate choices.
Whichever path a board chooses, it must be able to explain it – to tenants, staff, local authorities, lenders and regulators. The test is not whether everyone agrees, but whether the rationale is transparent. “We have prioritised X over Y because…” should be a sentence every board member can finish confidently. If the justification is woolly, the strategy probably is too.
Boards that sidestep these questions risk being pulled in two directions at once, with neither ambition being properly met. Boards that face them directly can make courageous, transparent choices, recognising that not every decision can meet with universal approval.
The truth is that both growth and consolidation will be needed. Housing associations are uniquely positioned to take the long view, balancing supply with stewardship. But balance is not achieved by accident. It takes constant reality checks about setting priorities and allocating resources. And as part one of this series emphasised, it requires the board to exhibit humility in listening to residents as well as vigilance in complying with regulation.
The most effective boards recognise these as strategic choices requiring active leadership, not operational problems for the executive team to beaver away at solving without any scrutiny.
These boards are the ones who ask tough questions, aren’t reassured by platitudes, and accept trade-offs consciously, based on evidence rather than wishful thinking, bland or biased assumptions.
“Effective boards ask for analysis that shows trade-offs clearly: what happens if we build less and invest more, or vice versa? How do tenant views line up with regulatory and financial pressures?”
This is where the board makes its leadership count. Growth is stimulating, consolidation is perhaps mundane. The board must be assured that balance is being achieved, be able to judge which takes priority in the moment, and have the conviction to explain why. Handled well, this balance is the mark of strong governance. Handled badly, it can leave an organisation overstretched, underperforming and mistrusted by tenants.
So how can boards move from the right questions to the right actions?
First, they must set explicit priorities. Boards should not leave growth and consolidation as competing aspirations in the business plan. They should insist on clarity about which is taking precedence in the short term, why, and for how long. Priorities should be published and shared internally, so staff and tenants alike understand what is driving board decisions.
Boards must demand decision-ready information. Too many board packs present averages, compliance data, or untested assumptions. Effective boards ask for analysis that shows trade-offs clearly: what happens if we build less and invest more, or vice versa? How do tenant views line up with regulatory and financial pressures? Without this, boards are navigating in the dark.
And finally, the board must own the narrative. Whether the priority is growth, consolidation or a careful balance of the two, the board must be able to tell the story with confidence. That means rehearsing not just the decision, but the explanation: “We are focusing here, for now, because…” Owning the narrative builds trust with regulators, lenders, staff and – most importantly – tenants.
Taken together, these steps allow boards to turn a perennial dilemma into a conscious, transparent strategy. Growth and consolidation will always be in tension. What matters is that boards lead the organisation through the tension, rather than being led by it.
David Levenson, founder, Coaching Futures
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