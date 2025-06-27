How social investment financing can help tackle homelessness

Social investments are designed to positively affect a social problem while making an economic return that is around market rate. Evaluation research on social investments is in the early stages. Social investment proponents consequently have limited resources to address concerns about risk that private investors often express.

The implementation and impact evaluations we published in April are the first evidence that social investments can be used to purchase affordable homes for households experiencing homelessness in Britain.

“Each fund gave the service provider control over property maintenance. This allowed service providers to adapt properties for tenants with disabilities and build rapport by answering maintenance requests”

Our research analysed two social investment funds that partnered with four service providers in different parts of England. Those funds purchased over 200 properties with a £30m seed investment from Better Society Capital and the government.

Service providers said the properties were higher quality than they usually accessed for clients in the standard rental market. Each fund gave the service provider control over property maintenance. This allowed service providers to adapt properties for tenants with disabilities and build rapport by answering maintenance requests.

Doing so helped formerly homeless tenants sustain their tenancies, reconnect with health services, receive workforce development training, access employment and/or re-establish relationships with family members.