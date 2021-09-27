How social landlords are failing to prepare emergency evacuation plans for disabled residents

What about the councils that are producing PEEPs? Bob Porter is director of housing and planning at Thanet Council in Kent, which has 61 PEEPs in place across six high rises. The authority updates them when a new tenant signs up and checks them on a monthly basis.

In total, the local authorities were able to identify just 4,042 PEEPs across the 40,000 blocks of flats. These will likely hold well over half a million residents.

Even where policies are in place, many produced fairly few plans. Redbridge Council, for example, responded to say it makes referrals to the London Fire Brigade and completes PEEPs in conjunction with the authority. But it had just one plan in place across 5,200 flats in its stock.

“The idea that our employees can manage an evacuation in a live incident is false. So the important thing for me is that the fire service has got access to that information and can act on it”

“We strongly believe that there needs to be a common approach to introducing PEEPs across London. We would like to see a system whereby residents alert us if they require evacuation assistance. We would work with residents to ensure this information is kept up to date and amended if their circumstances change.”

“We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade, London Councils and the [Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities] to address the practical challenges housing authorities will face when putting these in place,” says Meric Apak, cabinet member for better homes.

Camden, which has the largest number of blocks of any council in our survey not to have a policy for PEEPs, says it believes a consistent approach is needed across London and that the borough is considering its approach at director level.

Sakina Afrasehabi (left) was one of the disabled people who died during the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. Her family has since advocated for PEEPs

Sakina Afrasehabi (left) was one of the disabled people who died during the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. Her family has since advocated for PEEPs

“The plans are developed in conjunction with the fire service,” he says. “We keep copies of the plans on the ground floor. In the event of a live incident, the fire service can see straight away who is in need of rescue.”

The PEEPs Thanet Council has produced rest on the idea that if the block requires evacuation, it is the fire service which will carry out the rescue. This means the issue of not having staff present is irrelevant, which was one of the objections the sector raised to say that PEEPs are impractical.

“In a live incident, the only people that really are confident and equipped and trained to go into a building are the fire service,” Mr Porter explains. “The idea that our employees can manage an evacuation in a live incident is false. So the important thing for me is that the fire service has got access to that information and can act on it.”

“If the flat of the disabled person is on fire or the one next door is, they have to be able to move away from the fire. And if they have a problem moving vertically, they can’t. After 20 minutes in the near vicinity of a fire, the chance of a fatality is extremely high”

He says the major challenge has been identifying residents who need help. “Being clear about who leads on that is crucial,” he says. “You’ve got to have the resources in place to do that upfront.”

It is a similar story in South Tyneside, where the authority has developed 220 PEEPs. Paul Mains, managing director at its ALMO South Tyneside Homes, explains: “[After Grenfell] we did an assessment of every single person and talked to them about how quickly they could evacuate. For us it was [about asking], ‘Can you get out and can you get out safely?’”

Its arrangement with the local fire service means that information on any disabled residents will be deployed electronically to crews en route to an incident. “They know when they arrive that Mrs Smith in Flat 7 needs to be evacuated,” explains Mr Mains. “But they know what the issues are as well. They know exactly what they need to do to evacuate the building, if it becomes necessary.”

Collecting this information is a crucial step, and the councils are acting on the advice of the fire brigade. But reliance on the fire service for rescue is not a PEEP. Guidance – for example British Standard 9991 – is clear that residents must be able to evacuate without the assistance of firefighters for compliance with legal duties.

“The law is black and white: everyone needs to be able to leave the building,” says Elspeth Grant, a PEEPs expert and trainer at Triple A Consult. “When you consider it will be 28 or 29 minutes before the firefighters will be in position, you cannot have sole reliance on firefighters.

“If the flat of the disabled person is on fire or the one next door is, they have to be able to move away from the fire. And if they have a problem moving vertically, they can’t. After 20 minutes in the near vicinity of a fire, the chance of a fatality is extremely high.”