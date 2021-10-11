How social landlords can help older residents avoid loneliness and isolation

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From basics like ensuring tenants are getting all the benefits they’re entitled to, to ensuring residents are involved in decision-making, Pam Mastrantonio explores some of the ways social landlords can help tackle isolation
Loneliness among older people is a historic issue, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent review by 10 UK charities found a million people aged over 65 are at risk of chronic loneliness, despite social restrictions easing.
Compounding this, it’s estimated that almost a fifth of UK pensioners are living in poverty, many of whom are failing to claim the benefits they are entitled to.
While it is right to call for increased support from government, housing providers also have a key role to play in helping older people – not only through increasing the provision of quality, affordable housing, but by expanding their role to be more than landlords.
It’s important to recognise that good health and well-being is dependent on more than just having a roof over your head. This is especially the case for vulnerable older people.
Problems faced by older people, such as poverty, loneliness and isolation, can be detrimental to their mental and physical health. This, in turn, can undermine the core aim of many housing providers – to increase quality of life and maintain resident independence.
Research from the Health Foundation demonstrates the detrimental effect of poverty, finding that people in the bottom 40% of income distribution in the UK are “twice as likely to report poor health” than the top 20%.
Loneliness and isolation have also been identified as risk factors for many health conditions, including depression, anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline.
“Becoming part of a community with varied and regular opportunities to interact with other residents can help to reduce isolation”
Talking about financial difficulties can be an intimidating prospect and may be especially challenging for older people coping with life changes such as having to move out of a family home because the property is no longer suitable or losing a partner.
Many people can be reluctant to admit they need help. Therefore, it is critical that housing providers support residents by embracing a proactive approach to the support they can provide.
As an example, housing providers can help residents to claim the benefits they are entitled to and file for the correct support if they are not already receiving it.
Housing 21 has launched a scheme to provide specialist training for employees to act as ‘tenancy gurus’. These colleagues are part of a commitment to helping residents maintain a healthy tenancy and are trained to talk to residents about managing money and dealing with financial difficulties in a positive way.
Helping residents apply for the correct benefits and providing information on other financial assistance can be important ways to maintain sustainable tenancies, ultimately preventing issues, such as rental arrears, before they arise.
Becoming part of a community with varied and regular opportunities to interact with other residents can help to reduce isolation. However, housing providers must now increasingly focus on maintaining resident independence and safety following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Finding this balance between reaffirming the need for developments designed or adapted to combat isolation while minimising the risks of COVID-19 or other public health concerns is key for housing providers.
Retirement-living schemes can be well suited to this, enabling older residents to live in their own property, with their own front door, and the choice to use common areas and on-site facilities as much or as little as they wish.
In the same vein, housing providers can also begin to increase the involvement of residents in decisions regarding communal activities and spaces. This approach ensures voices are heard and means residents feel included and engaged in social opportunities.
“Housing providers can begin to increase increase the involvement of residents in decisions regarding communal activities and space”
Digital accessibility is also essential for housing providers. The COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying social restrictions highlight the value of maintaining online connections between residents and their family and friends.
Yet there are two sides to digital inclusion.
First, the onus is now on housing providers to ensure older residents have the means to connect to the internet, rolling out Wi-Fi in communal areas, for example. More than just providing the technological means, housing providers can also offer training for residents, in how to use the equipment, how to get the most out of technology for their particular services, as well as topics such as internet safety.
These steps are among a raft of ways housing providers can play a part in proactively tackling issues faced by older people, such as loneliness, poverty and isolation.
Employees are a vital part of this picture, as they possess the power to make a real, positive difference to the quality of life of their residents, helping them live longer, healthier and more independently. In order to do this, it is critical that employees are also engaged, empowered, supported and trained in how to make such a positive impact.
Pam Mastrantonio, executive director of retirement living, Housing 21
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