How social landlords can help older residents avoid loneliness and isolation – by Pam Mastrantonio from @Housing21 #UKhousing

While it is right to call for increased support from government, housing providers also have a key role to play in helping older people – not only through increasing the provision of quality, affordable housing, but by expanding their role to be more than landlords.

Compounding this, it’s estimated that almost a fifth of UK pensioners are living in poverty, many of whom are failing to claim the benefits they are entitled to.

Loneliness among older people is a historic issue, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent review by 10 UK charities found a million people aged over 65 are at risk of chronic loneliness, despite social restrictions easing.

It’s important to recognise that good health and well-being is dependent on more than just having a roof over your head. This is especially the case for vulnerable older people.

Problems faced by older people, such as poverty, loneliness and isolation, can be detrimental to their mental and physical health. This, in turn, can undermine the core aim of many housing providers – to increase quality of life and maintain resident independence.

Research from the Health Foundation demonstrates the detrimental effect of poverty, finding that people in the bottom 40% of income distribution in the UK are “twice as likely to report poor health” than the top 20%.

Loneliness and isolation have also been identified as risk factors for many health conditions, including depression, anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline.

“Becoming part of a community with varied and regular opportunities to interact with other residents can help to reduce isolation”

Talking about financial difficulties can be an intimidating prospect and may be especially challenging for older people coping with life changes such as having to move out of a family home because the property is no longer suitable or losing a partner.

Many people can be reluctant to admit they need help. Therefore, it is critical that housing providers support residents by embracing a proactive approach to the support they can provide.

As an example, housing providers can help residents to claim the benefits they are entitled to and file for the correct support if they are not already receiving it.

Housing 21 has launched a scheme to provide specialist training for employees to act as ‘tenancy gurus’. These colleagues are part of a commitment to helping residents maintain a healthy tenancy and are trained to talk to residents about managing money and dealing with financial difficulties in a positive way.

Helping residents apply for the correct benefits and providing information on other financial assistance can be important ways to maintain sustainable tenancies, ultimately preventing issues, such as rental arrears, before they arise.