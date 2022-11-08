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How social landlords can help tenants raise their voices on fuel poverty

Sponsored08.11.22by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Aico

Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition explains in a video how social landlords can engage with tenants to help them talk about fuel poverty and understand the help available

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Many will avoid turning on their central heating this winter as energy prices rise (picture: Alamy)
Many will avoid turning on their central heating this winter as energy prices rise (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IH.@insidehousing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign aims to push fuel poverty up the agenda, help the sector understand the causes and improve the situation #FuelPovertyVoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited
LinkedIn IHIn January 2023 energy prices are set to increase. @insidehousing talks to Simon Francis @EndFuelPoverty to hear how landlords can help tenants #FuelPovertyVoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited
LinkedIn IHWhat can landlords do to help residents living in fuel poverty? @insidehousing talks to Simon Francis @EndFuelPoverty to find out #FuelPovertyVoice #UKhousing (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

Fuel poverty is likely to worsen when energy costs increase in January, so Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign aims to push the issue up the agenda.

Read more

‘My local library is a warm space and they gave me some blankets’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty‘My local library is a warm space and they gave me some blankets’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty
Explainer: what is fuel poverty and how can landlords help?Explainer: what is fuel poverty and how can landlords help?
‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty‘I’m not sure we can afford to boil the kettle’: a tenant’s experience of fuel poverty
Some of the most vulnerable people are being shifted onto pre-payment meters for electricity and gasSome of the most vulnerable people are being shifted onto pre-payment meters for electricity and gas

In the video above, Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition explains how social landlords can engage with tenants to come forward to talk about their situation, gain information on the help and funding that is available for those who are struggling to pay their energy bills, and come together to eliminate prepayment meters, particularly for those who need the power in their home to remain switched on, such as disabled people.

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Sponsored by Aico
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