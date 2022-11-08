How social landlords can help tenants raise their voices on fuel poverty

Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition explains in a video how social landlords can engage with tenants to help them talk about fuel poverty and understand the help available
Fuel poverty is likely to worsen when energy costs increase in January, so Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign aims to push the issue up the agenda.
In the video above, Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition explains how social landlords can engage with tenants to come forward to talk about their situation, gain information on the help and funding that is available for those who are struggling to pay their energy bills, and come together to eliminate prepayment meters, particularly for those who need the power in their home to remain switched on, such as disabled people.
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