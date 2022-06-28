How social landlords can move beyond rainbow logos

The first thing is to engage. Engage with colleagues and customers to understand their experience of your organisation and use this to drive improvements in the workplace and in the delivery of services. Take action to break stereotypes and create empathy.

A simple way to do this is by encouraging the sharing of experiences so that people can understand and learn from each other. Personal stories are powerful – so use them.

It may sound trite but what gets measured really does get done – and we have a significant data challenge in the sector. This affects both employees and customers. A 2021 National Housing Federation survey revealed that, out of 174 organisations that took part, no data was recorded for 74% of employees on gender identity and 40% on sexual orientation. It also found that employees remain more likely to select ‘prefer not to say’ when asked about their sexual orientation than any other category.

“Not only do we need to be much better at data capture, we also need to work harder at earning the trust of colleagues and customers so that they feel more comfortable in disclosing this information”

A similar challenge was experienced by the Human City Initiative when analysing the diversity characteristics of social housing tenants. It concluded that between 4% and 6% of all social tenant household heads identified as LGBTQ+, but this was highlighted in the report as an estimate due to the number of tenants who did not respond to questions relating to sexual orientation.

This tells us that, not only do we need to be much better at data capture, we also need to work harder at earning the trust of colleagues and customers so that they feel more comfortable in disclosing this information. In particular it means being better at explaining how and why we use the data we collect to prevent discrimination in our business practices.

“You can show outward signs of support and allyship as long as you are honest about the journey you’re on and continue to take steps to improve”

Use the information you’ve gathered to start taking positive action to improve the experiences of colleagues and customers. Beginning the journey is what’s important and you will find individual organisations at different stages of maturity.

I have spoken to colleagues in other housing associations who have said that they did not participate in Pride Month because they felt they would be judged as hypocritical in making an outward show of support when they recognised that they still had much more work to do. I don’t think this matters – you can show outward signs of support and allyship as long as you are honest about the journey you’re on and continue to take steps to improve.

GreenSquareAccord is just over a year old and has developed some simple commitments that form the basis of our EDI Foundation Strategy. It’s aptly named as it’s designed to create a solid foundation which we can build on in the future.

We recognise that we have not yet reached the end of the rainbow but we’re committed to the journey – and will continue to use our rainbow logo along the way until we get there.

Sophie Atkinson is executive director of governance at GreenSquareAccord and identifies as the B in LGBTQ+