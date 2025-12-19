How successful resident engagement helped with an ambitious retrofit project

Size: 32 flats

The residents of Hungate Court – a sheltered housing block of 32 flats in Hunmanby, North Yorkshire – loved where they lived. It was a familiar place for them with a real community spirit. It was their home.

Yet they admitted that it wasn’t comfortable and it wasn’t warm. Their surroundings were tired and the electric storage heaters in their flats were inefficient. “You might have radiators on, but you don’t feel them,” said one resident, and their hot water system, powered by immersion heaters, was antiquated.

Meanwhile, their fuel bills were high. Reportedly, some were thinking of leaving because of the cold and the cost.

Something needed to change, but Beyond Housing – Hungate Court’s owner-operator – faced a dilemma. The fact was, the fabric of the building was old; it had been converted into flats in 1971 but the bricks and mortar dated back to 1945. Cosmetic changes wouldn’t be enough; a bespoke retrofit programme was necessary to make it properly warm and energy efficient.

The question was: would work on that scale be effective? “We were sat on the fence because it was such an old building,” says Ian Tennant, investment programme manager at Beyond Housing.

In the end, it was Hungate Court’s residents who convinced Beyond Housing to greenlight a retrofit programme that would benefit all 32 homes.

“Steve Rawson, our chief operations officer, went down and had a meeting with [the residents] and thrashed it all out,” Mr Tennant says. “They were very vocal and passionate. They said, ‘We love the place. Just spend some money on it, bring it back up to date.’ When he came back he said, ‘Let’s get it done.’”

Beyond Housing partnered with E.ON Green Funding Solutions to deliver what turned out to be a hugely complicated but ultimately rewarding project. Costing £2.2m – supported by £650,000 from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund – it required work including external wall insulation, loft insulation, improved ventilation, new double glazing and the installation of solar panels on the roof.

Alongside this complex and varied portfolio of additions, ground source heat pumps were part of the design, complicating the process both for E.ON and for Beyond Housing.

“Numerous boreholes had to be drilled between 250 and 300 metres deep,” remembers Jamie Whitaker, asset sustainability manager at Beyond Housing. “And they had to be in exactly the right place to get the energy from the ground.”