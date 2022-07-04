How the cost of living crisis is affecting tenants

They will be undermined by the prime minister and the chancellor’s choice to only increase benefits by 3.1% at a time when inflation is 7% and the Bank of England is predicting that it will reach 10% later this year.

This has resulted in the biggest fall in the real value of the basic rate of out-of-work benefits in 50 years. Families in poverty will be £445 worse off this year and 600,000 more people will be living in poverty, a quarter of them children. As food prices climb and the energy price cap increases again in October, it will most severely affect those with the least.

Meeting essential needs

The cost of living crisis begs a question about the ability of our social security system to ensure people can meet their essential needs, but there are longer-term challenges. A driver of the higher rates of poverty among social renters lies in the higher rates of unemployment and economic inactivity in their tenure. While work is not a silver bullet – in fact, the largest proportion of those in poverty are in work – it does have some impact in reducing it. Research from the Resolution Foundation and Clarion found the poverty rates of social renters moving into work in 2014 to 2015 fell from 68% to 31%.

So efforts to support people into work are valuable. Social housing has a greater proportion of carers, disabled people, people with dependent children and lone parents. This means that supporting access to work is not just about job searching, but also ensuring access to quality, flexible work and the support to maintain it.

A recent JRF project worked with people with experience of low-paid jobs to co-design ‘good work’, focused on the Employment Bill. Combining flexibility and certainty was key. It also recommended making flexible working the default from day one of employment, and reconsidering whether businesses should have exemptions that allow them to refuse such requests.

Action on climate change offers the opportunity to sustainably reduce households’ expenditure on energy. Government targets that all rented homes must meet Energy Performance Certificate Band C by 2030 will have a positive impact in reducing energy bills, alongside reducing emissions helping towards net zero targets.

Research published by Inside Housing suggests this could cost social landlords about £104bn. Against this price tag, the government’s commitment of £3.8bn over 10 years through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund looks insufficient. It is unsurprising, then, that many housing providers are concerned about the impact retrofitting could have on their organisation’s financial position. Without greater support, this could lead to trade-offs between greening their stock, building new homes and providing additional support, including that which could support tenants into employment.

Action on climate change could and should drive social benefits. A push to retrofit homes can drive household expenditure down, create jobs and training opportunities, and reduce carbon emissions. Social landlords could anchor this action.

Darren Baxter, senior policy advisor, JRF