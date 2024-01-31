How the cost of living crisis is hitting Northerners in poor-quality housing

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We went back to the people we interviewed during the coronavirus pandemic to find out more about their experiences and how we should be advocating for them, writes Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium
Our state of the region report, the Northern Housing Monitor, is full of statistics about rising rents, fuel poverty and disrepair. This data plays an important part in developing evidence-based policies, however statistics alone do not illustrate the impact on people’s day-to-day lives.
Our latest research report with the University of Huddersfield, called Living in Fear, provides some of the human stories behind the data. The team reached out again to those Northerners that they last spoke to at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic who were living in poor-quality homes, either renting privately or as owner-occupiers.
The first report, Lockdown, Rundown, Breakdown, made for grim reading, with cold and hard to heat homes in a bad state of repair having a grinding impact.
They found that things have not got any better as research participants had since been hit hard by cost of living challenges.
In the Northern Housing Monitor, we found that the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber have experienced the highest (30.8%) and second highest (27.7%) regional rent rises in England since 2018. This can mean that people are stuck in unsuitable homes because they cannot afford to move out.
One of the research participants, who has been suffering with health problems linked to her home, said: “The consultant recommended we move out, but it’s not as easy as that when all of the other rented properties are two grand a month.”
The combination of rising rents and insecure tenancies in the private sector can be a big cause of anxiety. “It is a constant worry of where I’m going to live if the worst happens, and it does grind you down… you find yourself not sleeping at night worrying about something that hasn’t even happened yet,” one said.
“LHA must continue to keep pace with rents otherwise those in receipt of benefits will again be priced out of the private sector”
Many private tenants faced apathy or hostility from landlords when they reported repairs. Some shared their worries of reprisals, such as rent hikes or eviction, leaving them feeling they had little control over their situation.
The Northern Housing Monitor found that the North is disproportionally affected by fuel poverty, accounting for over 30% of the nation’s fuel-poor households. The Living in Fear report reflected this, with rising energy prices cited as one of the most challenging issues. Living in a cold home affected participants’ physical and mental health, as well as contributing to the deterioration of their homes.
One participant said: “It’s so cold really. When the heating is on, I’m constantly aware of how much it’s costing and worrying about paying the bill and thinking where I could cut back.”
What are the solutions to these problems? There is no quick fix, but we’re backing the report’s call for the speedy progress of the Renters’ Reform Bill through parliament. If the bill is passed, it will mean more secure tenancies for private renters and minimum quality standards across all tenures.
We welcomed the announcement in the Autumn Statement that Local Housing Allowance (LHA) will be returned to the 30th percentile of local market rates from April 2024, so that those on lower incomes renting privately may have more options. But, as the report says, LHA must continue to keep pace with rents otherwise those in receipt of benefits will again be priced out of the private sector. Given there are nearly 400,000 people in the North on waiting lists for social housing, this will have devastating consequences.
“The Northern Housing Monitor found that the North is disproportionally affected by fuel poverty, accounting for over 30% of the nation’s fuel-poor households”
We’re backing the report’s call for new support with energy bills, including a social tariff to help people meet soaring costs of gas and electricity. While this would help in the short term, there also needs to be greater investment in making homes more energy efficient. This means warmer, more comfortable homes, and it would reduce the bite of a volatile energy market.
The recent government U-turn on making sure private rented homes meet a minimum Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2028 is really bad news for hundreds of thousands of Northerners. Around 750,000 privately rented homes in the North fail to meet EPC C, and it is estimated these cost around £680 per year more to heat than properly insulated homes. Acting now would benefit over a million people and help keep us on track to reach net zero by 2050.
These real-life experiences of people living in the North are important and need to be heard. We’ll continue to share their stories with parliamentarians alongside the data from our Northern Housing Monitor and will use part of our submission to the chancellor’s Spring Budget to further highlight the urgent need for funding and policy support to address these challenges.
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