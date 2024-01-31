How the cost of living crisis is hitting Northerners in poor-quality housing

We went back to the people we interviewed during the coronavirus pandemic to find out more about their experiences and how we should be advocating for them, writes Tracy Harrison #UKhousing

They found that things have not got any better as research participants had since been hit hard by cost of living challenges.

The first report, Lockdown, Rundown, Breakdown , made for grim reading, with cold and hard to heat homes in a bad state of repair having a grinding impact.

Our latest research report with the University of Huddersfield, called Living in Fear, provides some of the human stories behind the data. The team reached out again to those Northerners that they last spoke to at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic who were living in poor-quality homes, either renting privately or as owner-occupiers.

Our state of the region report, the Northern Housing Monitor, is full of statistics about rising rents, fuel poverty and disrepair. This data plays an important part in developing evidence-based policies, however statistics alone do not illustrate the impact on people’s day-to-day lives.

In the Northern Housing Monitor, we found that the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber have experienced the highest (30.8%) and second highest (27.7%) regional rent rises in England since 2018. This can mean that people are stuck in unsuitable homes because they cannot afford to move out. One of the research participants, who has been suffering with health problems linked to her home, said: “The consultant recommended we move out, but it’s not as easy as that when all of the other rented properties are two grand a month.”

The combination of rising rents and insecure tenancies in the private sector can be a big cause of anxiety. “It is a constant worry of where I’m going to live if the worst happens, and it does grind you down… you find yourself not sleeping at night worrying about something that hasn’t even happened yet,” one said. “LHA must continue to keep pace with rents otherwise those in receipt of benefits will again be priced out of the private sector”

Many private tenants faced apathy or hostility from landlords when they reported repairs. Some shared their worries of reprisals, such as rent hikes or eviction, leaving them feeling they had little control over their situation.