Savills research has shown that the economic climate, inflation and the rent cap are affecting both traditional housing associations and new for-profits providers #UKhousing

This advantageous funding position has allowed liquid, proactive, development-focused housing associations to dominate the Section 106 and grant-funded development market in recent months.

Amid the market uncertainties, many housing associations have been relatively insulated against rising interest rates as they refinanced or raised cheap, fixed, long-term debt prior to the economic turmoil in September 2022.

The volatility in debt costs and gilt rates (the cost of government borrowing) has also caused some new entrant for-profit registered providers to pause their housing acquisition programmes, as highlighted in our recent research .

It was clear at a recent event we ran that all landlords operating in the regulated social and affordable housing sector have felt the impact of the 7% rent cap, with all costs (day-to-day revenue, asset management and development) running ahead of income.

The English affordable housing sector isn’t immune from the effects of macro-economic volatility. A subdued end to 2022 continued into the first quarter of 2023, as rising interest rates and high inflation have driven a slowdown in residential development and investment, and a flight to quality investment opportunities.

Yet, most housing associations are facing significant business plan pressures associated with existing stock investment for building safety and asset management. This has led to around half cutting back on development activity.

So, while some are continuing to develop strongly and capitalise on a less crowded market, overall sector capacity to invest in new homes is reduced.

What does this mean for the future of new housing supply and the availability of private capital in the affordable housing sector?

Research results

As our latest research notes, our projections for for-profits’ stock ownership are down on last year’s number, reflecting the impact of current market conditions on appetite and, in particular, capacity to develop.

The underlying investment thesis and appetite to invest in the sector remain unchanged.

Yes, there is regulation – this is rightly regarded as a benefit by all serious investors.

Yes, pricing has yet to fully adjust to create a level playing field, but this will come in time.

Yes, there is policy volatility, but not as much as in other sectors.

Rent policy key

Policy uncertainty around rental income is however a real concern. Our sector must compete with others for patient capital. Serious investors will look through short-term market challenges to look at the long-term performance of the social housing sector.

But further changes to rent policy that undermine inflation-linked increases will in turn undermine the confidence of investors that long-term trends are secure. To quote Warren Buffett: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.”