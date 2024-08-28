How the Housing Diversity Network believes the sector can prepare for race riots

Last month, the far-right hijacked a tragedy – an unspeakable event that stoked fear in everyone. Across Europe this is the modus operandi of extremists – exploit events to their own racist and Islamophobic ends with a view to gaining a foothold in our communities.

Sadly, I have little doubt that ‘trigger’ events like this will happen in the future, and it is vital that housing organisations work on their immediate and long-term plans to prevent racists sowing division and discord in our neighbourhoods.