How the housing sector can help left-behind places

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Left-behind areas have been – as the name suggests – left behind. They are rarely talked about in policy, and there is a lack of concerted action to approach regeneration in a way that really increases the spending power of people who are living in poverty in disadvantaged communities.

Earlier this year, Karbon Homes published a rallying cry to change that, in a report called Fair Foundations: a new movement for left behind places. Now, Inside Housing and Karbon Homes have brought together experts from across the social housing sector to discuss these ideas further, and the role that social landlords can play in this new movement.

Dr Charlotte Carpenter is executive director of business development and growth at Karbon Homes. She notes that the spiralling cost of living crisis is having a disproportionate impact on the lowest-income households, and a knock-on impact on the strength of the foundational economy – the essential goods and services that people rely on every day.

In left-behind areas, concentrations of stressed households are paying a high price for essentials – such as rent, food and energy – and therefore have little residual income left to spend locally, which creates depressed districts.

It is one of the reasons Karbon Homes is calling for a new approach to supporting left-behind areas and helping its residents prosper. This would include changes to the tax and benefits system, which currently traps people in poverty by imposing high marginal rates of loss on additional pay for the low-income households that need it most.

“At the very lowest income levels, very little of any increase in pay trickles down to people’s residual household income because of the way that the tapering of Universal Credit works and the way the taxation system works,” says Dr Carpenter.