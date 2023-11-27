How the housing sector is tackling staff well-being

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It is probably fair to say that housing associations have never before been under as much pressure as they are today. Over recent years, the sector has been coming under ever greater scrutiny over fire safety, poor property management and tenant engagement issues. Meanwhile, a raft of legislative changes are placing more and more demands on landlords’ time and budgets during a period when resources are limited.

But with associations having to make difficult choices around what to prioritise and where to focus those resources, what do we know about the impact all of this is having on their workforce?

Inside Housing, in partnership with management and employment software company WeThrive, surveyed housing providers to find out how the myriad changes that have swept the sector have affected the people who work in it.

The vast majority (88%) of our 113 respondents were from housing associations, with others working for charities, local authorities or accommodation providers. Respondents had a wide range of job functions, with the most represented being HR/organisational development (17%) and housing management/tenant services (12%). Almost all respondents held senior positions, with managers and heads of department accounting for a combined 58% and directors, executive directors and chief executives making up a further 29%.