Richard Petty from @JLLUKResi considers how the Right to Buy for housing associations will impact valuations #UKhousing

And if you think some of those hard-subsidised affordable rented homes are soon going to be sold off at a big discount, perhaps leaving you less than the cost of developing in the first place, how can you make the scheme viable? It is certainly going to be harder to assess the true value of a completed scheme with the uncertainty of RTB hanging over parts of it.

First, it is going to make development less viable, and therefore less attractive for housing associations. Developing affordable homes is hard and relies on some degree of cross-subsidy, whether from private sale and/or shared ownership, plus grant and private finance.

Putting politics aside, what are the valuation issues that extending the RTB would throw up?

In the intervening seven years, the under-supply of affordable rented homes has got worse. And the evidence has been mounting up that the policy fails to deliver reprovision – it was evident when the existing policy was revitalised in 2012 that the numbers did not add up. Receipts could not fund building replacements.

“It is certainly going to be harder to assess the true value of a completed scheme with the uncertainty of RTB hanging over parts of it”

At JLL, we’ve been tempted to blow the dust off the highly critical press release we issued in April 2015 – the last time this proposal was aired. If it was a bad idea then, it’s an even worse one now.

Many column inches have already been filled with the sector’s reactions to the government’s revived proposals to extend the Right to Buy (RTB) to housing association tenants.

Combining the RTB extension with taking away Section 106 provision and replacing it with reliance on the way councils choose to distribute the new infrastructure levy could have a devastating impact on total delivery. That’s not the outcome the government wants, or what it expects from the sector.

“The risks in the sector now are higher – greater volatility around rent policy, cost inflation and underlying housing market conditions – and rising further. Adding RTB into the mix is not what lenders’ credit committees will want to see”

Second, post-development, we need homes which funders will accept as security for debt in the medium to long term. Introducing RTB could have a profound impact here. Loan security valuations rest either entirely or heavily on the value of long-term rental income streams, depending on the basis of valuation.

RTB sales mean swapping some of that income for capital receipts. This may mean the valuation looks ostensibly higher, depending on the assumed rate of sale and the levels of discount. But whether funders will be prepared to lend against such valuations is a moot point.

The risks in the sector now are higher – greater volatility around rent policy, cost inflation and underlying housing market conditions – and rising further. Adding RTB into the mix is not what lenders’ credit committees will want to see.

It may be worse than funders just ignoring the potential upside – they may see downside instead. They will not want to see their pool of security eroded and are likely to require more regular checks on the value of remaining security during the life of a loan facility. This is good for valuers, but bad for borrowers.

Swapping rental income for capital receipts brings its own problems. The constraint for most housing association borrowers is the ability to service debt from rental income, not asset value, so losing income doesn’t help. And, if the capital receipts are spent on trying to re-provide new homes, then that money is also not available for debt servicing or repayment.

Third, in the longer term, redevelopment and regeneration would become much harder. There are plenty of examples of schemes where leaseholders hold projects to ransom, leading to higher spending to buy them out. And, in the meantime, many leaseholders are absentee private landlords, causing management problems for the communities they have left behind.

As housing associations wrestle with the challenges of retrofitting for decarbonisation and raising quality standards, a lack of control only makes things harder and the eventual outcome less satisfactory.

“As for allowing housing benefit claimants access to mortgages, who knows what might happen? It’ll be hard for valuers to model and give reliance on, and harder still to lend against”

Funders may choose to ignore the effect on valuation, but they won’t be able to negate the legislation. They may choose to compensate by increasing their requirements in terms of asset cover, or making commercial adjustments to other covenants to reflect their greater risk. This is bad news for making the most of our financial capacity.