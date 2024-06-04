How the social housing world has shifted four years post-pandemic

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Deborah Matthews, managing director of MRI Living for Social Housing at MRI Software, reflects on some of the key changes in the sector
In March 2020, the world went into lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic took hold across the globe. Little did we know that this would be the start of a seismic shift in behaviours and attitudes towards everyday life – at work, in education and at home.
Individuals, business owners, social housing providers and many more were forced to pivot strategies overnight; in some instances, accelerating three or five-year plans in a matter of days and weeks.
The social housing sector has undergone significant transformations which were largely accelerated by the lockdown measures put in place. As a result, several key trends emerged, shaping the landscape of social housing and influencing priorities and practices within the sector.
Digital communication channels have been amplified within the sector and this includes technologies such as portals, video conferencing and SMS, which have all become a necessity when engaging with tenants. These platforms have enabled housing providers to maintain communication, provide support and ensure tenant engagement during challenging times.
As digital platforms became indispensable tools for communication and operations, the threat of cybersecurity and IT vulnerabilities hit new heights. This forced housing providers to invest in robust measures to safeguard sensitive data and future-proof their systems from potential threats.
The lockdown period also magnified the crucial role of data in housing management and since then, efforts have been intensified to ensure greater visibility and eliminate any gaps which exist. The increased focus on data insights and analytics has allowed housing providers to make informed decisions, improve operational efficiencies and service delivery and, in times of crisis, allows housing managers to pivot strategies with much more confidence.
The pandemic shone a light on some of the most vulnerable communities living in social housing. Housing providers recognised the need to prioritise tenant well-being and engagement particularly with changing circumstances, job losses, the inability to pay rent, and the disruption of community support systems particularly for older people. The focus on ‘knowing your tenants better’ has become a lasting legacy of the post-pandemic era, especially with it being reinforced by regulatory bodies.
“Housing providers recognised the need to prioritise tenant well-being and engagement”
During lockdown, green spaces and open areas took on greater importance providing much-needed respite for tenants confined to their homes. This appreciation for natural environments has led to a renewed focus on integrating them into social housing developments to support fostering a sense of community.
The overnight shift to remote working posed many challenges for housing organisations as they grappled with the need to maintain operations while maintaining the safety of their employees. However, this paved the way for a more flexible and adaptable workforce, with remote and hybrid working models now becoming the norm.
One of the core priorities currently driving the social housing sector is compliance with the Regulator of Social Housing’s consumer standards. This takes into account crucial aspects such as building safety, ensuring decent homes and measuring tenancy satisfaction. As deadlines loom closer, this has emerged as the top priority for housing providers today.
Compared with the pre-pandemic landscape, the focus on these standards has intensified, and reflects a heightened emphasis on ensuring the safety, quality and satisfaction of residents within social housing properties.
The social housing crisis in the UK is expected to worsen over the next 12 months.
Despite efforts to address the housing shortage, forecasts from RSM UK indicate a projected decrease in housing construction over the next three years. This ongoing shortage poses challenges for both providers and residents within the social housing sector. As a general election looms, all eyes turn to the government to address these issues, prioritising the construction of new affordable homes, as well as implementing policies to support those struggling to pay rent or secure a home.
“Looking ahead to 2024, a notable trend is the increasing collaboration between for-profit registered providers, new investors and investor-RP joint ventures”
Looking ahead to 2024, a notable trend is the increasing collaboration between for-profit registered providers (RPs), new investors and investor-RP joint ventures. This suggests a shift towards more diverse funding models and partnerships within the sector, particularly evident during the developmental stages of projects. Providing it is carefully managed, an injection of equity is likely to provide the sector with a much needed boost.
Finally, in line with broader technological advancements, the social housing sector is witnessing the integration of AI and the strengthening of data management platforms. These innovations aim to streamline operations, enhance decision-making processes, and improve overall efficiency within housing management practices.
By using AI and robust data management platforms, this signals a positive shift towards more data-driven strategies, enabling housing providers to optimise resources, enhance service delivery, and meet the evolving needs of residents effectively.
As the social housing landscape continues to evolve, adapting to regulatory requirements, addressing housing shortages and fostering collaborations, embracing technological innovations will be pivotal in shaping the sector’s trajectory over the next few years.
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