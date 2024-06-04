How the social housing world has shifted four years post-pandemic

One of the core priorities currently driving the social housing sector is compliance with the Regulator of Social Housing’s consumer standards. This takes into account crucial aspects such as building safety, ensuring decent homes and measuring tenancy satisfaction. As deadlines loom closer, this has emerged as the top priority for housing providers today.

Compared with the pre-pandemic landscape, the focus on these standards has intensified, and reflects a heightened emphasis on ensuring the safety, quality and satisfaction of residents within social housing properties.