How these London councils are improving temporary accommodation without big new budgets

Delivering the five basics is mostly a co-ordination problem, not a financial one, says Albinia Stanley, campaigns lead at Better TA, an alliance of 20 organisations across London working with people in temporary accommodation
New councillors and cabinet members have just taken office across the country. Many, especially in London, are grappling with the worsening temporary accommodation crisis.
A record number of London households are now homeless and in temporary accommodation: around one in 50. These placements are often anything but temporary, and many are missing the most basic amenities.
The strain on council budgets is skyrocketing. Councils could, until recently, reasonably say they didn’t know where to begin.
This gap is what the Fix the Five Basics campaign set out to close. It brought together people in temporary accommodation and asked them what would make the biggest difference to their lives.
They identified five essential amenities: a way to cook a hot meal, a washing machine, a reliable internet connection, somewhere to store belongings, and clear information about what happens next – the things every family needs to get back on their feet.
The campaign has gained real traction. In the run-up to May’s local elections, candidates from every major party engaged, and several made commitments on the issue. Above all, change is already taking place, delivering tangible, affordable improvements in the lives of thousands of Londoners in temporary accommodation.
Our new Good Practice Briefing, drawn from interviews with senior officers across several London boroughs, sets out what councils are already doing, how they are paying for it and what it actually costs. It is, in effect, a ready-made handbook.
“Where the basics are missing, families have run up significant debt on storage or laundry charges. This debt traps them in temporary accommodation for longer, deepening harm and pushing up the cost to the council”
The key finding is this: delivering the five basics is mostly a co-ordination problem, not a financial one. For example, several boroughs already run free SIM card schemes through their libraries, yet their housing teams have no idea the schemes exist. By simply bringing the digital inclusion and homelessness teams together, you can connect households to free Wi-Fi at almost no cost beyond staff time.
Information can be the simplest fix of all. In Greenwich, a plain-English guide to temporary accommodation, co-produced with local organisation Creating Ground, is helping residents to understand their situation and what comes next.
Speaking to local authorities, we found the first step was simply to map current provision. When they did, councils repeatedly found the cost of real improvements was much smaller than they had feared. Where facilities are missing, the cost of adding them is often modest.
Wandsworth installed laundries in two of its hostels for a one-off cost of £57,000, with running costs of around £2,000 a year and nothing charged to residents. Storage can be just as cheap to fix: in Croydon, empty council-owned garages are used to give families free, in-borough storage.
The alternative is expensive. Where these basics are missing, families have run up significant debt on storage or laundry charges. This debt traps them in temporary accommodation for longer, deepening harm and pushing up the cost to the council.
In the long term, the clearest fix is to build the five basics in from the start through procurement. In one of its recent acquisitions, Wandsworth did exactly that, inviting only providers that could offer both kitchens and laundries to tender. Its private sector leasing scheme now runs a simple checklist to confirm a washing machine and Wi-Fi before a property is used.
“A willingness to start small, work across teams and with local communities, and look at the problem creatively can deliver real change at low cost”
The government’s new funding to support children, which reached every London council, is an opportunity, too. It is a drop in the ocean against the scale of the crisis, but put towards the five basics, it can have an outsized impact.
There is also real potential to take this further, at a regional level through London Councils and the Greater London Authority, and to lock the basics in for good through procurement.
But no council needs to wait to begin. Our Good Practice Briefing shows that a willingness to start small, work across teams and with local communities, and look at the problem creatively can deliver real change at low cost. It shows that local authorities can be changemakers even in the face of a deepening housing crisis, and it offers a roadmap for getting there.
You can read it on our website, and we would be glad to work with any council ready to use it.
Albinia Stanley, campaigns lead, Fix the Five Basics, Better TA alliance
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