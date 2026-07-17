How these London councils are improving temporary accommodation without big new budgets

Speaking to local authorities, we found the first step was simply to map current provision. When they did, councils repeatedly found the cost of real improvements was much smaller than they had feared. Where facilities are missing, the cost of adding them is often modest.

Wandsworth installed laundries in two of its hostels for a one-off cost of £57,000, with running costs of around £2,000 a year and nothing charged to residents. Storage can be just as cheap to fix: in Croydon, empty council-owned garages are used to give families free, in-borough storage.

The alternative is expensive. Where these basics are missing, families have run up significant debt on storage or laundry charges. This debt traps them in temporary accommodation for longer, deepening harm and pushing up the cost to the council.

In the long term, the clearest fix is to build the five basics in from the start through procurement. In one of its recent acquisitions, Wandsworth did exactly that, inviting only providers that could offer both kitchens and laundries to tender. Its private sector leasing scheme now runs a simple checklist to confirm a washing machine and Wi-Fi before a property is used.

“A willingness to start small, work across teams and with local communities, and look at the problem creatively can deliver real change at low cost”

The government’s new funding to support children, which reached every London council, is an opportunity, too. It is a drop in the ocean against the scale of the crisis, but put towards the five basics, it can have an outsized impact.

There is also real potential to take this further, at a regional level through London Councils and the Greater London Authority, and to lock the basics in for good through procurement.

But no council needs to wait to begin. Our Good Practice Briefing shows that a willingness to start small, work across teams and with local communities, and look at the problem creatively can deliver real change at low cost. It shows that local authorities can be changemakers even in the face of a deepening housing crisis, and it offers a roadmap for getting there.

You can read it on our website, and we would be glad to work with any council ready to use it.

Albinia Stanley, campaigns lead, Fix the Five Basics, Better TA alliance