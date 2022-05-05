How to avoid the Wild West stage of ESG

How to avoid greenwashing

Martin Watts, director of treasury at L&Q, believes that its £300m sustainability-linked bond is “potentially less susceptible to greenwashing”. “Going through the sustainability-linked mechanism, we feel that it’s a more powerful tool,” he told Social Housing, Inside Housing’s sister magazine, early this year.

Under its decade-long bond, L&Q would have to pay a penalty equal to 93.75 basis points if it misses any of its KPIs. To avoid this increased interest rate, it must, by March 2024, reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in two categories by a set amount, achieve an average score of 72 or above in its SAP energy performance rating – a measurement related to EPCs – and build 8,000 new homes, half of which are affordable.

“All three KPIs from the deal have challenging and ambitious short-term targets – under two years – to avoid making promises that are unlikely to be fulfilled,” Mr Watts says. “Utilising the short-term sustainability performance targets outlines that our commitment is in the near term, not just a long-run commitment.”

To avoid further any claims of greenwashing, housing associations must go beyond simply ticking the boxes written into their bonds, says Ms McDowell.

Investors will also be interested in their corporate culture, she says, pointing to several ways this might be examined. “You can look at how senior in an organisation the ESG and sustainability issues go.

How focused is the board on this issue? What does the board do to ensure performance and supervise strategy?”

Kevin Hanlon, chief finance officer at Beyond Housing, says the £250m, 30-year bond the housing association issued last May had driven it to think more about its environmental and social commitments. “The bond is a significant commitment; it’s a significant loan for the business and so a high-agenda item for the organisation,” he adds (see box above).

There is also much landlords can do to avoid greenwashing claims in the future, according to lawyers.

Debra Cooper, real estate banking partner at Shoosmiths, says housing associations should guard against pursuing bonds for lower interest rates unless they are doing so for the right reasons.

“Bond requirements should be being driven by the right people, for the right reasons, to do the right things,” she says. “You have to ask, ‘Who is driving the agenda and what agenda are they driving?’ If they are saying, ‘Do this, do that and it will be cheaper’, you could get into some tricky territory,” Ms Cooper adds.

Trowers & Hamlins’ Ms Roper says landlords should set the metrics attached to ESG and avoid taking ones off the shelf from their lenders. “Sometimes when you’re doing a deal, the bank will ask you to pep it up with some more metrics to avoid greenwashing,” she explains. “Don’t allow the ESG aspects to be introduced at the end of the deal. If you are going to do a green or sustainability-linked product, it can’t become a green product at the 11th hour.”

Housing associations should start, Ms Roper says, by asking themselves what they can “sensibly and aspirationally reach for”. “It is those things that you should put down in metrics,” she adds.

Overall, most ESG experts consider the risk of greenwashing claims sticking to housing associations as small – at the moment. But this is not no risk at all, and it is one likely to change as scrutiny and regulation is inevitably increased. “What you did three years ago could be tested against a tighter regime and unsurprisingly come up short,” says Ms Cooper.

What seems safe ground now, might turn shaky soon. While the regulations around ESG remain woolly, the onus is more on the borrowers of bonds to ensure their green credentials are sound.

“You don’t want to discourage ESG in any form; it is important,” says Jonathon Crook, partner in dispute resolution and litigation at Shoosmiths. “But there has to be some concern that the fundamentals are thought through carefully. I don’t think the controls are necessarily there to ensure that there isn’t a risk to investors.”

As housing associations continue their journey along the ill-defined path to net zero, the risk of greenwashing will not go away any time soon. It may even get bigger.