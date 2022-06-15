How to be ready for a disaster: an interview with Professor Lucy Easthope

“Grenfell was our worst nightmare,” says Professor Lucy Easthope.

This is saying something: if what she has seen, studied and planned for over the past 30 years is anything to go by, Professor Easthope probably has worse nightmares than most. She is part of what she calls the ‘disaster community’ – a loose network of professionals whose focus is what comes next.

In her recent bestselling memoir, When The Dust Settles, she describes a life spent focused on the victims and bereaved of the world’s worst recent catastrophes, from Hurricane Katrina to the London Underground bombings and – more recently – the Grenfell Tower fire.

The lengthy public inquiry into the fire at Grenfell is now reaching its latter stages, with an examination of the state’s failure to meet the community’s needs after the fire. Professor Easthope, who has first-hand experience of this, explains that the UK failed to plan for a disaster in which the affected community lost their homes.

“You have this resistance from the police and fire services to building their planning in any way around a housing-based scenario,” she says. “Because what was often a lot cooler to exercise was terrorism at a venue and that would fundamentally lead to a different response, but also, in many ways a different recovery.”

Keep the community together

While flooding is frequent in the UK, the authorities tend to carry out exercises (meaning simulations of an emergency situation) of the immediate flood response and not the aftermath. “We make assumptions that the insurers will cover it and that people will need flood remediation, but ultimately have a house to return to. Fires like Grenfell mean a total loss of the house and then completely new housing stock has to be found – this is the biggest rehoming in decades,” she says.

What the UK was well prepared for was the sort of incident that occurred just weeks before the Grenfell fire: the bombing at Manchester Arena, which killed 22 mostly young fans at a concert of pop star Ariana Grande.

“Once you’ve gathered people’s details, checked them, they’ve got a cup of tea, there’s something that gets the problem sorted for the uninjured, which is to be able to send them home,” Professor Easthope says. “When people have got houses, or the vast majority of people have got somewhere to go, it lets the humanitarian assistance side of the disaster off the hook briefly and gives them time to get their act together.”

“For New Zealand, they use thousands of temporary lodges, because the disaster housing advice had always been to keep the community together”

But the UK was not properly planning for a disaster where the affected community was left with nowhere to go. “We often find that the commanders like to test to a certain amount of trouble and not beyond,” Professor Easthope explains. “There was an avoidance of testing a housing disaster because it was seen as too much of

a problem.”

But as we saw at Grenfell, this weak point left the British state’s systems utterly exposed. Survivors and bereaved were left abandoned in hotels, others slept rough and communication was almost non-existent in the crucial first few days.

Grenfell, sadly, is unlikely to be the last time that a disaster strikes the UK’s housing stock. We know there are thousands of other buildings with fire safety risks, but that is not all. With climate change promising a century of increasing fires and floods, and the risks of incidents such as gas explosions or structural collapse only rising as our building stock ages, it pays to ask what we might do differently next time.

One of the things Professor Easthope advocates is reducing our reliance on hotels. “A golden rule here is you keep the community together. Hotels are a really bad short or long-term solution. We’ve got to find other ways around this.”

She says that in New Zealand there are well-established procedures to build temporary villages for communities that lose their homes. This was tried successfully in the UK in 2007, with 52 residents moved into a purpose-built caravan park in Doncaster following summer floods. The park – with fully functioning utilities – was set up in seven weeks.

“We’ve looked at models for things like the fast construction of very nice temporary lodges, for example,” she says.