How to boost delivery of low-cost homeownership

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Boosting homeownership has been a major ambition of all recent governments. The latest Labour administration seems no different.

It has repeatedly pledged to “restore the dream of homeownership”, in part through the 300,000 “affordable” homes it has promised to deliver over the next decade, but most – 60% – of these will be rentals. With up to 57,000 low-cost homeownership homes needed each year, there is a need for fresh ideas about how such a scale of delivery could be achieved.

To help with this delivery challenge, Inside Housing, in association with insurance broker Miller Insurance Services, held a roundtable with policy experts, private registered providers and investors, to discuss how opportunities for affordable homeownership might be widened.

Demand amid a mixed economy

Opening up the debate, Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch points to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ Residential Market Survey in August, which revealed “further deterioration” in the market, including continued drops in buyer enquiries, sales activity and new listings. “These are perhaps worrying figures for

an administration which was talking about its plan for [planning reform] only a few months ago, explicitly linking them to its plan to restore the dream of homeownership to families,” he adds.