How to build momentum to secure the future of council housing

It’s clear that securing the future of council housing will require several steps, say Kieron Williams, leader of Southwark Council, and Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council #UKhousing

Across the country, there is collective determination to improve the quality and quantity of council housing. The commitment from around the room was reflected by our keynote speaker, Matthew Pennycook, the minister of state for housing and planning, who stated clearly that “public housing, council housing, is a crucial national asset to be proud of, to invest in, to maintain, to protect and to prioritise”.

Last month, 200 local government leaders from nearly 100 local authorities and key industry partners came together in Sheffield for the Future of Council Housing summit. After a year of campaigning, it was an important event to take stock of how far we have come as a coalition, and plan the next steps.

Acknowledging the “compelling case” set out by our coalition, the minister set out how the government has “taken decisive action to back you in this crucial endeavour”.

From reducing Right to Buy discounts, to introducing a longer-term rent settlement, to providing more funding for social and affordable housing, the government has taken decisive, and very welcome, steps to support council housing. Recently we were delighted to see the deputy prime minister announce a further £2bn to support new social and affordable housing.

Taken together, these steps are a big help for councils like ours. But there are still major challenges.

In January this year, a survey of 76 stockholding councils collectively managing over 870,000 council homes across the country, highlighted the financial pressures impacting this form of housing. Years of financial strain caused by capped incomes, soaring costs and frequent policy changes since 2010 have forced councils to reduce their maintenance of homes, cancel new-build projects and sell off housing stock.

“Years of financial strain caused by capped incomes, soaring costs and policy changes have forced councils to reduce their maintenance of homes, cancel new-build projects and sell off housing stock”

Overall, the survey found nine in 10 council housing budgets were under financial stress.

The Securing the Future of Council Housing report set out a number of recommendations to the government to save council housing. Lots of action has been taken and there is still work to do.

We still need to agree on a new, sustainable Housing Revenue Account (HRA) financial model, going back to the broken 2012 HRA ‘self-financing’ agreement, including reaffirming the principles that make self-financing sustainable, a fair rent settlement and addressing unsustainable debt.