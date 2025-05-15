How to build next to the railway

Network Rail will negotiate with the developer to cover their costs, including project management, engineering support and construction supervision, and specify the level of public liability insurance required for the works. During construction, the Network Rail construction manager will conduct site visits and supervise safety-critical operations, such as the use of mobile cranes.

There are a number of mandatory railway assurance roles, such as the contractor’s engineering manager (CEM) and contractor’s responsible engineer (CRE), for both the design (CRE D) and construction stages (CRE C).

The nominated individuals must demonstrate key knowledge and skills attributes that Network Rail recognises as essential for these roles, and are accountable for ensuring that the proposed works comply with Network Rail engineering standards and operational guidelines.

“Network Rail will require the submission of designs and other key documentation, and works cannot proceed without their acceptance”

Network Rail will require the submission of designs and other key documentation, and works cannot proceed without their acceptance. If your construction projects pose a risk to the railway, you have no choice, you will have to enter into an asset protection agreement.

Once Network Rail becomes aware of your development, they will ensure the protection of their assets and ensure the safety of your planned construction operations.

John Freeman, technical director, Consult International