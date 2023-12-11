How to build social rent in the heart of London

“Each flat, no matter whether it’s for sale or for social rent, is exactly the same size. So no one’s getting a penthouse. There are no penthouses,” says Mr Crank.

Other central London projects have faced criticism over ‘poor doors’ and playgrounds that social tenants and shared owners cannot access. Westminster, which has 21,000 homes, wanted to make the development as tenure-blind as possible – although social tenants and returning leaseholders will be in separate blocks, to keep service charges manageable.

To allow leaseholders to return to the development, Westminster has offered them a shared equity deal.

“If the leaseholder’s coming back to a flat worth £750,000 and their old flat was worth £500,000, we just hold a bit of equity, in perpetuity,” Mr Crank explains.

“There was a huge engagement piece to be done, but also a new scheme to be designed and worked up, which is where we are standing today”

But getting to this position has been a rocky road. The first red-brick blocks of the original estate went up in 1929, with the rest following in the next decade. Built on reclaimed land that used to be an industrial canal, by the 21st century, these flats were leaky and damp. One block was made up entirely of bed-sits. The council first proposed demolishing and rebuilding the estate in 2013, and residents began moving out in 2016. But those plans had to be scrapped as no commercial developer could be found to take on the project. At the time, a spokesperson for the residents’ Ebury Bridge CommUNITY group told Westminster Extra: “We have had about five years of not knowing what the hell is happening to our homes. You are dealing with homes here, not housing stock or units.”

“That ended pretty acrimoniously. It didn’t deliver what the council wanted, it wasn’t viable. And the estate, I think it’s fair to say, were annoyed,” Mr Green sums up.

Westminster went back to the drawing board and came up with a new plan in 2018. “There was a huge engagement piece to be done, but also a new scheme to be designed and worked up, which is where we are standing today. I think it’s fair to say it’s a pretty good story… coming from a very difficult situation.”

Consultation with residents

Mr Crank explains that the council went back to residents and scoped out the “red lines” for them on regenerating the estate. “Obviously, the first one was full right of return for everyone. But the other one was that there will be no decrease in social housing,” he says. Unsurprisingly, some have settled elsewhere, given that it has already been seven years since the first residents were moved out, but residents wanted to ensure that even if they decided not to return, their social rent home would still be replaced.

Rather than hiring a developer, Westminster decided to take on the developer role itself. This was possible because six years ago, Westminster hired Mr Green to start its own development team.

At the time of the first plans to redevelop Ebury, Mr Green says: “[The council] was very reliant on partnering with developers to do it for us. They want to profit, typically about 20%. And they want to limit the risk. And you’re very reliant on that partner to deliver for you. But since that approach and that time, we’ve built up the capacity within the council that has got the skills, that has got the experience.”