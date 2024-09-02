How to communicate the benefits of eco features in housing, by Tim Foreman, managing director of land and new homes at Leaders Romans Group #UKhousing

Although these issues impact residents, there is evidence that constantly being fed negative news can be counter-productive, evoking a sense of overwhelm in those keen to create a more sustainable lifestyle but unable to visualise how this can be achieved.

It often seems that with each passing day we are reminded of the problems caused by climate change, energy security and the cost of living crisis. Extreme weather conditions, little sign of the war in Ukraine abating, and concerns about financial security continue to dominate the news headlines.

For this reason, when it comes to marketing new homes – whether as shared ownership or social/affordable rent – it is important to ensure that any communication on the sustainable features avoids cliches and contains clear, positive messaging about the many environmental and money-saving benefits.

Providing clear examples of how innovative eco features can reduce outgoings and combat climate change can help to create a sense of optimism about the future.

Current legislation, including the Future Homes Standard, aims to ensure that all new homes built from 2025 will emit 75-80% less carbon than homes built under current building regulations.

Improved heating and hot water systems, reduction of heat waste, plus the use of high-quality building materials, triple-glazing standards and low-carbon heating through heat pumps are contributing to the UK’s target of achieving net zero by 2050.

House builders are already using new technologies to get ahead of national targets, and can capitalise on the public’s desire to live in eco-friendly homes. Wherever a developer of new homes is currently positioned in its goal of achieving the Future Homes Standard, it is important that the energy efficiency of new builds, together with information on cost savings and carbon footprint reduction, are front and foremost in their marketing strategy.