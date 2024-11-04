How to connect housing and health services

A more joined-up approach could improve residents’ well-being. We brought together experts from both sectors, in association with Aico, to discuss how to do it (sponsored) #UKhousing

“When we’re trying to connect health and housing, we’re trying to connect what are often quite disparate systems,” he says. “We’re trying to interface different people in different organisations that invariably don’t understand each other when they first come together.”

Andrew van Doorn has spent much of his career trying to strengthen the connection between housing and health. He has pushed for greater recognition of landlords’ influence on the well-being of their tenants, and greater understanding from the NHS that there is no good health without good housing. At times, it has felt a little like having an Android phone in one hand and an Apple phone in the other.

Mr van Doorn, chief executive of the Housing Associations’ Charitable Trust (HACT), is one of a group that has gathered for an Inside Housing roundtable. In association with technology solutions provider Aico HomeLINK, the event has brought together professionals from across housing and the health and care sectors. Together, they are considering what more can be done to deliver homes that make a positive impact on the health of individuals and communities.

Impact on health

As Inside Housing editor Martin Hilditch highlights, it is a topic on which – rightly – there has been increasing focus. The death of toddler Awaab Ishak, resulting from damp and mould in his home, has incontrovertibly highlighted the interconnect between well-being and housing. “His tragic death has driven a lot of conversations and a lot of scrutiny about the impact of poor-quality housing on the nation’s health,” says Mr Hilditch, who is chairing the event.

“We’re increasingly dealing with damp and mould,” says Elly Hoult, chief operating officer and deputy chief executive at Peabody. “But we’re also increasingly seeing issues with noise-related incidents and how that impacts on people’s health, and with overcrowding.”

In short, housing has a complicated, multi-faceted and potentially severe impact on health. But Mr van Doorn does see some reason for optimism – namely, that there is a desire to address that issue. “The conversation about this is different than it has been. I would say there’s a much greater understanding of housing within the mental health space; an understanding that housing is a really key part of improving quality and improving the experience of inpatients and improving community services.”

The problem, according to our panellists, is that such understanding is not uniform. “I think social determinants of health, such as housing and mental health, are being discussed at the national level, but there’s a lack of follow-through,” says Kadra Abdinasir, associate director of policy at the Centre for Mental Health – a charity that seeks to bridge the gap between policy, research and practice, with a specific focus on tackling inequalities. “There’s rhetoric, but it’s not necessarily followed by action or joined-up planning from the top. I think where there are great examples of good local practice, those need to be shared and understood at the national level. It’s thinking about vehicles such as integrated care boards as places to bring partners together to collaborate, share learning and co-commission services.”