How to deal with the growing problem of contractors going insolvent during a project

Insolvencies are an increasing problem in the current climate. Housing providers must have a plan in place to deal with a contractor going bust in the middle of a job, writes Karen Morean #UKhousing

This level of uncertainty for contractors has a direct impact on registered providers (RPs), particularly if this happens mid-project, where it can cause a great deal of disruption and price escalation.

In addition, the end of the government’s temporary business relief measures under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, and most recently the end of transition arrangements on 31 March 2022, only means more construction firms are likely to fail.

This has been exacerbated by the pandemic, with an increase of 25% in industry insolvencies in the past year.

The construction industry is notorious for operating on tight profit margins and as a result, has always traditionally been at risk of insolvencies.

So, what can an RP do to protect itself against this happening on projects? The obvious thing is to carry out financial checks on contractors prior to entering into contracts, but these can only provide limited information. Remember that financial figures available on Companies House are outdated, as companies are generally obliged to file accounts one year after the end of its financial year.

Another option to consider is what security an RP can obtain from the outset: this can be by way of parent company guarantee if a contractor is part of a larger group of companies, or through a performance bond, which is an insurance-backed guarantee that compensates the RP in case of contractor insolvency.

In addition, an RP ought to ensure it has warranties in place with key designers and sub-contractors, and consider including step-in rights in those warranties. Step-in rights allow a developer or an RP to step in and take over the sub-contract if a contractor goes insolvent.

There are several warning signs you should look out for that could suggest your contractor is in trouble. If a contractor starts asking for more money in relation to materials, or seeking extensions of time in circumstances where not allowed under the contract, then this should be a red flag.

If the contractor uses terminology such as “viability of the project”, then you may need to be concerned.

Another key warning sign is if sub-contractors approach you directly asking for payment, saying they haven’t been paid by the contractor, despite the RP having paid the contractor for those works.