How to get better at listening to tenants

The audience at the annual National Tenant Conference holds up a looking glass to the housing sector. There are more ethnic minority delegates, more regional accents and more visible disabilities than you would expect to find at – for example – a housing finance conference.

This speaks to an important divide in the sector: the demographic make-up of those who live in social housing remains distant from the demographic make-up of those who run the organisations that manage it.

This is part of what makes what the housing sector terms ‘tenant engagement’ so important. Social landlords need to find ways to bridge the gap between their boardrooms and their communities, and a swift way to start doing that is to bring the communities into the boardrooms.

The conference is organised by Tpas, the group that advises social landlords on engagement, and most of the delegates are involved in some way in formal scrutiny or governance structures within the landlords to whom they also pay rent.

With this issue taking on greater significance after the Grenfell Tower fire and the slow but steady advancement of the Social Housing Regulation Bill through parliament, Inside Housing takes a trip along to Solihull to hear from the delegates.

The first session of the day is delivered by Kate Dodsworth, director of consumer regulation at the Regulator of Social Housing. Ms Dodsworth has an important job: she is tasked with implementing the new promised regime of consumer regulation, which will see the regulator take a proactive interest in the standard of services being delivered to residents for the first time in more than a decade.