How to help older ethnic minority people living in poor-quality housing

People from minority ethnic communities are more likely to be living in poor-quality homes. We need to improve their access to support, writes Nazia Azad at the Centre for Ageing Better #UKhousing

This is compared with 3.5% of white British people of the same age group who are living in housing deprivation.

This includes more than one in three (36%) Bangladeshi people and more than one in four (29%) Black African people and Pakistani people (27%) aged 50 and over living in homes that are overcrowded, have shared facilities or lack central heating.

People from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic community background are more likely than most to know about the impact of poor-quality housing from personal experience. Older people from this background are more than five times more likely to be living in housing deprivation.

We have a poor-quality housing crisis in this country. Nearly eight million people live in a dangerous home, approximately 2.6 million of whom are aged 55 and over .

Research commissioned by the Centre for Ageing Better revealed that around half a million people aged 50 and above from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds are living in a home with one or multiple problems that could be making their existing health condition worse.

That is almost half (46%) of people from minority backgrounds with a health condition living in a property with at least one significant housing problem, compared with fewer than one in three (32%) of their white counterparts.

Wealth is a factor in the disproportionately high levels of poor housing endured by minority ethnic communities. But we also know that racism, in the form of systemic biases in policies, practices and allocation of resources, significantly contribute to poorer housing outcomes for racially marginalised communities.

“Around half a million people aged 50 and above from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds are living in a home with one or multiple problems that could be making their existing health condition worse”

At the Centre for Ageing Better, we believe a key solution to this housing crisis is for all communities across England to have access to a network of ‘one-stop shops’ covering all aspects of home improvements, which we call a Good Home Hub.

These easy-to-access hubs would offer advice on home repairs and adaptations, including where to find trusted tradespeople, identifying what work needs to be done, how to finance repairs and improve energy efficiency. To ensure these hubs are effective, they must be easy to access to all, especially to those most in need of advice and solutions to their poor-quality housing problems.

The minority ethnic population is not homogenous and the type of support people need will often depend on personal circumstances.