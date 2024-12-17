How to make a tech transformation work

From the top

Technology is a tool that can create unprecedented change, she adds, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. “How do we transform the culture alongside the technology and the processes that we’re using?” she asks. “It’s not just one thing in isolation. It’s everything wrapped up together.”

People are hardwired to resist change, Ms Ottaway adds. As humans, we prefer predictability – and successful organisational change is based on managing that tendency. Or, as Corrine Daley, director of repairs and estate services in London and East for Sovereign Network Group, puts it: “How do we make continuous improvement not feel like change to everyone?”

Leadership is a key part of the answer to that question. Successful digital transformations have several things in common, says Cem Savas, co-founder and chief executive of Plentific: “One is clear leadership from the CEO down, giving direction on what needs to be done, and being into the detail,” he says.

Chief executives might not be used to taking a details-oriented approach, Mr Savas adds, but it is important in this context. “I know that’s not easy… But if you’re talking about making a big change, the CEO needs to be giving direction to what they want to achieve, and [be] into the details. We see clients where CEOs are engaged and interested in being more successful in a shorter period of time than [CEOs who] manage it through other channels.”

Having a supportive and invested CEO is key to successful transformation programmes, agrees Vicky Lambert, director of business improvement and change at 29,000-home Gentoo Group. “But we also have a really great resource in our managers – they are critical to delivering any change,” she says. “We need to give our managers the skills, the information, the tools that they need to deliver change within the organisation… They’re the ones that will deliver the messages, the reasons, the case for change, directly to [their] teams. We don’t always train them to do that, but they are an untapped resource that we need to use more.”

Ms Ottaway says everyone in a company has a role to play. Everyone is an expert in their own field, and leaders should empower their staff to be able to suggest and make changes for the better. “What’s the individual’s role in continuous improvement?” says Ms Ottaway. “We all do a day job. We all see opportunities in our working week where we think actually that could have been done a bit better… Everyone in the organisation should be empowered to do that.”