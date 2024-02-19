How to make retirement housing more attractive to residents

We encourage and facilitate the creation of constituted groups of tenants that make decisions about how their time and spaces are used. Groups have applied for grant funding to support their work (with some successful community gardening projects underway as a result) and developed leisure programmes that suit their own tastes, abilities and aspirations. We have karaoke nights, dinner clubs and encourage men’s groups focused on mental health issues.

We want our locations to reflect the vibrancy and vitality of our tenants, so we are giving our social spaces a makeover. We are replacing old-fashioned pink and burgundy hues with neutral greys that are calming and stylish.

We have a dedicated future-proofing workstream looking at how we can integrate the latest technologies into our locations to help residents maintain their independence for longer. This includes installing a 5G kitchen in one of our void properties to test the benefits of smart technologies, and introducing IT suites in social spaces to give tenants the opportunity to develop the skills to manage their finances and stay in touch with friends and family online.

“We want our locations to reflect the vibrancy and vitality of our tenants, so we are giving our social spaces a makeover”

All of this work has had a direct impact on our performance. In just eight months of changing our language, marketing approach and diversifying our offer – and networking with local authorities on a more intensive basis – we filled 22 voids across two sites.

In 18 months, we’ve reduced our average weekly voids from 110 to 78 (with around 50 of those properties under offer at any time). Void losses have decreased from 5.3% to 4%, giving us additional income to support the maintenance and improvement of our homes.

By recognising that our tenants want and need something different from retirement living, we have been able to redefine our offer to give tenants the homes and social spaces that will maintain their independence for longer.