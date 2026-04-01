How to make sure your development plans survive the May local elections

Local elections rarely make or break housing need, but they can reshape the pace, priorities and politics of delivery.

With May’s local elections approaching and an increasingly fragmented political landscape emerging across England, questions are being asked about the resilience of long-term strategic partnerships between local authorities, registered providers and private developers. These partnerships, often designed to span 10 to 15 years, must operate across multiple electoral cycles.

At first glance, the risk appears obvious. A change in political control can bring shifts in policy emphasis, new leadership priorities and, in some cases, a desire to distance from predecessor decisions. For partnerships built on long-term collaboration, this creates uncertainty.

Yet in practice, well-structured partnerships are rarely as fragile as they might seem.