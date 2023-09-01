Could you give an idea of the scale of retrofit works you’re planning to undertake over the next three years?

Within B3Living, we’ve brought together a net zero working group, including colleagues from across the organisation. We’re looking at everything we do to see how we could be more efficient – from office waste to how we build new homes. We have a clear strategy supported by a commitment from the board downwards, as well as a motivated workforce. Retrofit works are a key part of this and we are initially looking at a spend in excess of £5m over the next three years to improve around 300 properties. It’s the first phase of our extended retrofit strategy, which looks at the needs of more than 5,000 properties.

What challenges did you encounter when preparing to mobilise this programme, and how did you overcome them?

Retrofit at this scale is new to B3Living and, like many, we are learning as we go on this journey. We did not necessarily have all the capacity and resources to deliver this on our own, which is why it has been so important to have the support of – and ability to work collaboratively with – trusted partners, such as Greener Herts Consortium, SEC and Breyer Group. Having enthusiastic and committed partners enables us to tackle the issues of supply chain, compliant delivery, and supporting and encouraging local employment.