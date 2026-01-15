How to make the most of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme

With bids for strategic partnership funding set to open in February 2026 and continuous market engagement (CME) funding soon to become available, housing associations should be thinking now about where and how they want to engage with development over the next decade.

Homes England recently released greater detail around the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) 2026-2036. We now know that the substantial increase in funding for new affordable homes will be allocated with two key goals in mind: to support an increase in housebuilding and to deliver 60% of affordable homes for social rent.

There are two key opportunities coming out of the programme. Firstly, there is a specific emphasis on funding sites which can deliver completed homes by March 2029 and therefore will count towards the government’s 1.5 million homes target.

This means that if housing associations can demonstrate they can move at speed, they will be in a strong position when bidding for funding through either the strategic partnerships or CME routes.