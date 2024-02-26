How to manage an ambitious inner-city restoration project

When restoring older buildings, problems often only become clear once the renovation activity has begun. The main focus of the Sandringham Flats project was to replace the building’s single-glazed windows but when scaffolding was put up to make the replacement, it became clear that brickwork and concrete repairs were urgently needed. And as the property is in a conservation area ‘like for like’ window replacement was necessary, but as not all windows were standard industry sizes, project costs increased.

“A suitable resident liaison officer is a key part of any engagement strategy as this means there is someone onsite to keep stakeholders up to date on ongoing works”

Can heritage restoration and the expectations of modern-day tenants co-exist within a tight budget? Yes, but only if the landlord or project owners implement a robust project budget that makes room for unexpected costs through suitable provisional sums or project contingency plans. This will not only deliver the improvements needed for a successful restoration project but will allow landlords to make those necessary further renovation decisions that future-proof the building for current and future tenants.

Risk and responsibility are inevitable in a project the size of the Sandringham Flats, and so further to a detailed budget, employing an experienced contractor is a crucial step to project success.

Hiring a contractor should be dictated just as much by their approach, methodology and quality of previous experience, as it is by cost. For example, due to the nature of the Sandringham Flats project and the tenants residing in the building during works, we looked to a contractor with experience of working on residential buildings and buildings housing diverse and vulnerable communities in central London.

This ensures that a project is delivered to a good standard and residents have the best possible experience of it before completion.