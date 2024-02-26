How to manage an ambitious inner-city restoration project

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Jane Harrison, finance director at Soho Housing Association, shares the learnings from the restoration of Sandringham Flats on Charing Cross Road
Inner-city social landlords, such as those in central London, face difficulty restoring and improving older residential properties as they are often located in conservation areas and may be listed. Providing access for construction can also be a complex hurdle. Properties may be situated on key London thoroughfares or in narrow, pedestrianised streets.
However, these historic buildings that form part of the fabric of the city and its character are also homes that must meet modern environmental and energy standards to provide residents with a warm, dry and safe environment to live. Preserving and restoring the historic fabric of a building must be carefully balanced with measures ensuring that residents can enjoy a good quality of life and integrate sustainable energy use practices that meet their modern-day needs.
How, then, can social landlords successfully deliver a complex inner-city restoration project?
At Soho Housing Association, our ongoing restoration of Sandringham Flats on Charing Cross Road has highlighted the importance of engaging with the local authority and securing resident buy-in, while working to deliver a project on time and budget that protects the cultural legacy of a historic building.
When restoring older buildings, problems often only become clear once the renovation activity has begun. The main focus of the Sandringham Flats project was to replace the building’s single-glazed windows but when scaffolding was put up to make the replacement, it became clear that brickwork and concrete repairs were urgently needed. And as the property is in a conservation area ‘like for like’ window replacement was necessary, but as not all windows were standard industry sizes, project costs increased.
Can heritage restoration and the expectations of modern-day tenants co-exist within a tight budget? Yes, but only if the landlord or project owners implement a robust project budget that makes room for unexpected costs through suitable provisional sums or project contingency plans. This will not only deliver the improvements needed for a successful restoration project but will allow landlords to make those necessary further renovation decisions that future-proof the building for current and future tenants.
“A suitable resident liaison officer is a key part of any engagement strategy as this means there is someone onsite to keep stakeholders up to date on ongoing works”
Risk and responsibility are inevitable in a project the size of the Sandringham Flats, and so further to a detailed budget, employing an experienced contractor is a crucial step to project success.
Hiring a contractor should be dictated just as much by their approach, methodology and quality of previous experience, as it is by cost. For example, due to the nature of the Sandringham Flats project and the tenants residing in the building during works, we looked to a contractor with experience of working on residential buildings and buildings housing diverse and vulnerable communities in central London.
This ensures that a project is delivered to a good standard and residents have the best possible experience of it before completion.
A tenant and community engagement strategy will help ensure the necessary project buy-in from local stakeholders. For instance, ahead of starting onsite work, landlords can look to gather accurate baseline data on the improvements that residents and the local community wish to see from a restoration project. This will not only maximise investment value but will also make sure that stakeholders’ day-to-day needs are being met.
A suitable resident liaison officer is a key part of any engagement strategy as this means there is someone onsite to keep stakeholders up to date on ongoing works and to answer residents’ questions. This was particularly vital for the Sandringham Flats project, where scaffolding to replace the windows was erected around the residential block of more than 100 flats and the commercial premises on the street side. This meant disruptions to residential tenants’ day-to-day lives and to business as usual for commercial tenants.
“Can heritage restoration and the expectations of modern-day tenants co-exist within a tight budget? Yes, but only if the landlord or project owners implement a robust project budget”
As landlords, it is vital we invest in the renovation of affordable homes to maintain and enhance the fabric of our building stock and to support the local communities that live and work in the city centre. However, when this involves a large project or works on buildings that have significant historical value, it is crucial to mitigate against expected risks.
Budgeting for the unexpected, tight project governance and oversight, hiring an experienced contractor and implementing a resident engagement strategy each act as effective risk mitigations. They not only help the restoration project go to plan but also ensure that organisations – especially those that are modestly sized – are guarded against financial exposure.
And successful projects mean the continued provision of safe, quality and affordable homes to the city’s vulnerable communities.
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