How to maximise the value of shared ownership

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Shared ownership is well into its fifth decade. Introduced in the Housing Act 1980, more than 200,000 households in England live in a shared ownership property, while 2023-24 saw 20,364 shared ownership completions – the second-highest number on record.

There is no doubt that this tenure continues to help people into homeownership. In the same year, more than three-quarters of shared ownership sales were by first-time buyers.

Despite its successes, however, the tenure has its critics. Last year, a House of Commons report stated that shared ownership had “failed to deliver” on its central promise of affordable homeownership “for too many people”, citing reasons such as rising rents, complex leases and repairs and maintenance costs.

And many residents themselves have reservations. Last year, the English housing regulator found that fewer than half of shared owners were satisfied with the overall service from their housing provider, compared with seven in 10 social tenants.