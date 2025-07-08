How to meet the challenges of decarbonisation and economic viability in social housing

The government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, under which clean energy sources will produce at least as much power as the UK consumes in a year by 2030, represents both an opportunity and a challenge for social housing providers. While electric-only housing schemes are being encouraged to meet the Future Homes Standard, current grid capacity is woefully inadequate and misaligned with the net-zero goal. The infrastructure needs scaling at a faster pace to make fossil-fuel-free estates viable.

The infrastructure challenge is compounded by the current energy pricing structure. Under the UK’s marginal pricing system, the electricity market price is set by gas 98% of the time. This makes electricity costs soar in line with gas prices, on top of the cost of upgrading networks and supporting low-carbon energy projects.

Regional electrical pricing could play a role in supporting sustainable social housing, but some developments will still struggle to transition to zero carbon if location-related restrictions prohibit the development of local clean-energy generation.

“The fundamental imbalance between electricity and gas prices needs to be removed. The recent announcement that green levies on electricity will be overhauled, which could remove £4.8bn of taxes, would be a step in the right direction”

To address this, the fundamental imbalance between electricity and gas prices needs to be removed. The recent announcement that green levies on electricity will be overhauled, which could remove £4.8bn of taxes, would be a step in the right direction. However, this is unlikely to happen in the short term.

In addition, social housing providers need regional planning approaches which recognise that different areas have varying capacities for energy generation and face distinct climate hazards. They should try to cluster developments near renewable-energy sources.

Social housing providers also need more comprehensive case studies and standardised guidelines on transition risk assessment, developed in coordination with professional bodies such as the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the Urban Land Institute.

Rather than resisting the cost of decarbonisation, as a society, we should focus on quantifying the cost of inaction. For social housing providers, failure to address energy efficiency and climate resilience leads directly to asset disposals, reducing the overall stock available. This outcome directly contradicts government objectives to increase social housing provision and protect vulnerable tenants.

Allowing social housing properties to deteriorate further also creates higher costs down the line, both financially and environmentally, while failing to protect residents from fuel poverty and the well-being impacts associated with poor housing.

Irina Leigh, senior sustainability and net-zero consultant, McBains