How to reshape the landlord-tenant relationship

What role should tenants have in making decisions about their homes and how their landlord operates? On paper, most people working in social housing will now say “a bigger one”.

But talking about tenant involvement is one thing. Putting tenants in the driving seat is another. How should landlords change their operating system so that they are genuinely devolving power to tenants?

One attempt to answer that question is the Together with Tenants charter. This is a “framework” launched by the National Housing Federation (NHF) that aims to, in the words of chief executive Kate Henderson, “connect with residents and work with them to establish relationships grounded in trust and accountability, so that we can support our communities through the challenges that lie ahead”.

The Together with Tenants charter (see box) was first put out for consultation back in spring 2019. An ‘early adopter’ programme followed, with 130 housing associations signing up to test implementation. Now that it has had a few years to embed, Inside Housing wanted to find out what kind of difference it has made.

Valerie Oldfield, a tenant of south London association Hexagon, is chair of the Together with Tenants tenant advisory panel. “Housing associations always need to have a resident voice within their organisation, or they won’t have a true picture of how the decisions they make will impact on the residents,” she says.