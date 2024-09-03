How to retrofit the remote Scottish islands

Talking to the residents

Procast employed Jaclyn Langley, a tenant of West Highland Housing Association (WHHA), to be customer relations officer for the retrofit project on Tiree, so she could speak directly to her neighbours about the works.

The tenants all had to move into holiday homes for nine weeks and kept their belongings in shipping containers. “I was given the job of finding the best temporary housing for all the tenants, looking at what would suit their needs,” says Ms Langley. For tenants who do not drive, she tried to find them accommodation near the shop, or arranged taxi services for them. For older residents, Ms Langley arranged help for them to move their belongings out and back in.

“I also kept tenants updated on progress with the retrofit of their house, making sure they were back in so we could decant the next lot of tenants,” Ms Langley adds.

Procast’s David Chapman says from previous projects, the contractor had found much better resident buy-in when they had an example property with a full retrofit to show people in person. Across Argyll and Bute, Procast also uses word of mouth to its advantage.

“There’s much bigger buy-in because everybody’s nosy. So they’ll speak to their family and friends in another village and get feedback from them,” Mr Chapman explains.

“Doing this job, it really helps if you live in the community like I do,” Ms Langley says. “I know the other people whose homes were being retrofitted. I understand. I think everyone was a bit nervous. But once we were out of our houses and then got back to them, it was very positive!”

Becoming a part of the local economy

Finding the skills to carry out retrofit works on the islands is a major challenge. Procast had to bring many workers over due to the scale of the project, but also sees it as an opportunity to invest in the areas they are working in. This could be through local accommodation and food services, sub-contracting parts of the works to local companies, or upskilling workers through its training academy.

Early on during the Tiree project planning, Procast drafted in Keith Langley, a WHHA tenant and the only qualified electrician on the island, to work on the project and carry it on after the main works were done. He says: “I’ve lived here for so long [and] it’s a small island, so I know everyone very well. I also helped out after [the project], going round to each house, showing people how to use the new heating controls.”

Procast has trained Mr Langley in air source heat pumps, photovoltaic systems and battery storage systems so that he can carry out the repairs and maintenance of the retrofitted properties. This means people on Tiree do not have to wait for a repairs operative to travel over on the ferry. “It means you can give people the same repairs service they would get on the mainland. They’re not being discriminated against because they’re on the island,” Mr Chapman says.

This ongoing work means Mr Langley has been able to take on an apprentice employee – his nephew. “He was thinking about leaving the island but now he’s stayed, and with the retrofit, there’s even more work here,” he says.