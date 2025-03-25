How to shift from crisis management to preventing homelessness

A conference is underway on the fourth floor of the old County Hall, which used to be the home of London’s local authority.

On the stage, Tom Copley, London’s deputy mayor for housing, recalls that when Ken Livingston headed the Greater London Council in the 1980s, he used to put unemployment figures on the roof (where the Conservative government of the time could see them from the parliament buildings across the Thames).

“I don’t know if he ever did the homelessness figures, but if we were to do that now, those numbers would be extremely stark,” Mr Copley says.

Now, a conference venue is squeezed into the grand old building, alongside a Shrek attraction, a hotel and a fish and chip shop. London has changed, but when it comes to homelessness, it feels like the 1980s all over again.

Rushanara Ali, the minister for homelessness, takes the stage for the keynote speech at the Rough Sleeping Conference, which has been organised by Homeless Link, a membership body for service providers. She harks back to her childhood in the 1980s, when some of the frontline organisations in the room were involved in supporting rough sleepers in London’s cardboard cities. She tells the room: “Sadly, here we are again, faced today with the worst housing emergency in living memory.”

Rough sleeping has risen 164% since 2010, the minister notes.

Inside Housing has come to this conference to see if we can learn more about what the next step will be in turning those figures around.

The topic of this conference is ‘Moving from crisis to prevention’. Is the drive or resources there to make such a change? And will the Labour government manage to reset homelessness funding, as Homeless Link and Inside Housing are calling for in our joint Reset Homelessness campaign?