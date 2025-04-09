How to successfully deliver housing through an investment partnership

Typically, an investment partnership will require unanimous approval of each site before it is brought within the investment partnership. Alternatively, the parties may agree that there is a requirement for the investment partnership to move forward with sites that meet certain pre-agreed parameters (eg number of units, type of development, viability).

An investment partnership allows the parties to agree the scope of flexibility to be applied at each stage of the site approval and development process. The investment partnership may include pre-agreed development strategies and documentation, or this may be considered and agreed afresh as part of the approval process for each site.

As “contracting authorities” for the purposes of the Procurement Act 2023, local authorities and not-for-profit registered providers will need to consider whether the act applies to the formation of the investment partnership and to any development projects that may be delivered through it.

It is unlikely that the act will apply to the mere formation of the investment partnership in accordance with the terms of the LLP agreement, on the assumption that the terms of the LLP agreement itself do not place any party under an obligation to carry out any works or services.

The extent to which the act will apply to individual development projects that may be undertaken through the partnership will depend on the precise terms and structure of the particular project and the arrangements between the parties.

“Setting up an investment partnership in the right way should lead to a useful and meaningful framework within which partners can work strategically in a locality”

As a general principle, where the project will involve the construction of affordable housing on a site owned by the local authority/registered provider to standards specified by the authority/registered provider, it is likely that the project will be caught by the act. In that case, the authority/registered provider will need to consider and take advice on how best to ensure compliance with the act in delivering the project.

As part of the ongoing management of an investment partnership, the parties will need to ensure their officers monitor the board agendas, papers and progress of the sites to ensure any concerns can be identified early.

We are already seeing good regional examples of success in investment partnerships. Setting up an investment partnership in the right way should lead to a useful and meaningful framework within which partners can work strategically in a locality.

In this way, collaboration can flourish by pooling expertise and increasing the chances of successful delivery of development, ultimately facilitating the delivery of a pipeline of development projects responding to local needs.

Joanna Bouloux and Caroline Mostowfi, partners, Devonshires