The system needs to shift from chasing volume and capital receipts to focusing on value, including social, environmental and design, writes Jerry Tate of Tate+Co #UKhousing

These are the overlooked plots between buildings, derelict garages and unused corners of public land that could breathe life back into communities. Small sites support density and revitalise neighbourhoods. With the right framework, they can deliver homes faster than major masterplans.

As the UK government targets 1.5 million new homes over the next five years, the opportunity hidden in plain sight is immense. In London alone, the 2017 Strategic Housing Land Availability Assessment (SHLAA) estimated that small sites could deliver up to 250,000 homes in a decade, nearly a third of the capital’s total target.

What has emerged is a clear consensus that small sites could make a big difference, but only if we rethink how the system works.

Over the past year, Tate + Co has hosted several roundtables, bringing together developers, local authorities, housing associations, planners, contractors and funders, and exploring one of the most pressing challenges facing UK housing: how to unlock the potential of small sites.

Yet despite recognition in government policy – the National Planning Policy Framework now requires that 10% of housing allocations be on small sites – delivery remains limited. The reasons are structural, cultural and financial.

Small sites are often the hardest to deliver. The viability equation rarely works: high land and build costs are compounded by the need to meet the same regulations as large developments.

Requirements such as biodiversity net gain, play space provision and Section 106 contributions are vital in principle but disproportionately burdensome in practice. The result is that many small schemes never move beyond planning consent.

This has taken a toll on smaller builders. In the 1980s, small and medium-sized developers delivered 40% of UK homes; today, that figure sits closer to 10%. “Lenders and investors increasingly favour scale, leaving smaller developers facing high borrowing costs and limited access to finance” The planning process is a key cause of this, as it is complex, slow and inconsistent. A 10-home infill scheme can require the same documentation, timescales and fees as a 100-home site, while guidance often shifts mid-process, creating risk and uncertainty.

The funding landscape is equally opaque. Lenders and investors increasingly favour scale, leaving smaller developers facing high borrowing costs and limited access to finance. Even when projects are approved, viability challenges and limited contractor capacity can stall construction.