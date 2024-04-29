How to upgrade fire safety equipment

Homes to be upgraded: 13,500

Landlords are juggling competing priorities when ensuring buildings are fire-safe. Here is how Livv Housing Group approached things

At Livv Housing Group, there is the belief that safety is priceless. But it comes with an understanding that money is not a limitless proposition; that ultimately cost-effectiveness has to be part of the conversation. As Lee Mather, Livv’s head of facilities, management and environmental services, puts it: “There is no price on safety, but housing associations have to strike a balance.”

In deciding to upgrade fire safety equipment across 13,500 homes, leaders at the Merseyside-based association therefore had to consider several potentially competing priorities.

One was customer need, another was the technology available to most effectively meet that need. Finally, there was the consideration of how to meet that need in the most cost-effective and efficient way.

Protection

In high and mid-rise schemes, there was a decision to follow new British Standards created following the Grenfell Tower tragedy and have the highest level of protection – known as LD1. This equates to a fire detector in every room, making it easier to precisely locate the source of any alert and to safely use stay put policies. The aim for individual homes, meanwhile, was to reach LD2.

In all instances, carbon monoxide detection was also a necessity.

“And we wanted to go hard-wired throughout,” Mr Mather adds. “Otherwise people can take a battery out of an alarm and forget to replace it.”

It all equated to multiple devices needing to be replaced in each home. When the procurement team surveyed possible options, Mr Mather says one involved a saving of up to £1m compared to the other proposals on the table. Partly that was due to economies of scale. It was also because the manufacturer, Hispec, recommended a combined heat and carbon monoxide detector – therefore reducing the number of devices needed.

Moving to different products from a different manufacturer was not entirely without practical consequences. “There was a bit of pushback from the electricians, just because it was a totally new product to them,” Mr Mather explains. “A lot of them had worked in social housing all their life and had only ever used one manufacturer’s product, so it was a change.”

Providing reassurance that the fundamentals weren’t different was important to the success of the change. “I said, ‘Yes, it is a different product but it is a smoke detector, and it still just has three terminals: live, neutral and earth. It’s just a different manufacturer.’”