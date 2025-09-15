How to use training to further development

“We want to be a force for good across the sector”

From the outside, 1 Centro Place looks like a standard office building. Inside, it is anything but. Its three floors contain mock-ups of social homes, training bays for everything from carpentry to air source heat pumps, and state-of-the-art classrooms.

That is because this building, located in Derby in the East Midlands, is the PfP Thrive academy (part of Places for People). It will be the flagship site of a new housing and construction training provider set up by one of the UK’s biggest social landlords.

The impetus was to meet Places for People’s staffing needs. “We’ve been facing a skills shortage that runs across our trades and repairs and maintenance roles for a good five to 10 years,” explains Tom Arey, director of PfP Thrive.

When the time came to apply to the Department for Education for a licence for this new training provider, the focus widened.

“We had the choice to either go for a licence to provide accredited training to our own people only, or one as a main provider. We went for the main provider, because we wanted to share what we’re doing across the sector,” Mr Arey says.

For the past 10 months, Mr Arey has been getting like-minded organisations on board. Around 30 partners are now signed up, meaning they will use PfP Thrive to train their staff.

Apprenticeships will be on offer, as well as short courses. Everything is specifically tailored to the housing sector. That will ensure learners quickly acquire skills valuable to their organisation, but it will hopefully also reduce drop-out rates from trade apprenticeships.

“Forty-nine per cent drop off their two-year programme, and I believe part of that is the way the apprenticeship curriculum is built,” says Mr Arey.

“If a carpentry apprentice went to a local college, they would not be taught how to fit a kitchen until a year-and-a-half into their apprenticeship. I’m not blaming colleges for doing that. Their curriculum is just a lot more set, because they’ve got lots of learners.

“But at Thrive, kitchen-fitting will be the first thing that they learn, because we know that that’s the most valuable thing for the housing sector.”

The plan is to train 100 trades-based apprentices in the first year. For the first eight weeks the positions are open, and they are advertised exclusively to the customers of PfP and its partner social landlords. Particular emphasis is placed on reaching those in groups currently underrepresented in the sector.

It is intended that a further 200 individuals will be trained across the rest of the PfP Thrive offer, “so that’s [Chartered Institute of Housing] qualifications, leadership and management apprenticeships, customer service apprenticeships, or housing apprenticeships”, he says.

Training will be offered at 20 sites across the country, with the first students starting in Derby this autumn.

Mr Arey describes Thrive as “a significant investment” for PfP. “But we’re genuinely doing it to be a force for good. We’re privileged to be a large player within the housing sector, and with that privilege comes, we think, responsibility to help address the skills gap.”