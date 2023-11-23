How we utilise our whole staff community to tackle disrepair early and often

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Our internal reporting system is a key tool in making sure disrepair and poor-condition housing are addressed as soon as possible, writes Anna Nicholls
See Something Say Something (SSSS) is an internal reporting tool that encourages Abri colleagues to raise concerns about things that may need attention in our neighbourhoods or in customers’ homes. This could be anything from overgrown grass in an area we maintain to a damaged communal door – think of it as an extra measure that goes above and beyond to meet the needs of customers.
Colleagues can simply report an issue they’ve come across by filling out and submitting a short survey.
The damp, mould and disrepair team has taken the lead on making SSSS a part of the organisational culture at Abri. Building the campaign from scratch involved working closely and sharing the greater vision with teams like IT, HR, customer services, governance and our colleagues in repairs and maintenance.
To truly make SSSS a part of Abri’s DNA, e-learning dedicated to the campaign was created and made accessible to all colleagues, empowering them to make a 360 visual observation when they visit customers in their homes or communities.
Online training gives them the extra boost and confidence to trust their instincts and use the reporting tool when something doesn’t feel right. So, if one of our housing partners visits a customer at home in relation to an anti-social behaviour concern, they should feel confident in reporting something like damp and mould if they spot it while they’re there.
This concern is then put on the radar of the damp, mould and disrepair team, which schedules a survey and repair job that makes our customer’s home safer and more secure.
The leaders and communications team at Abri has also been instrumental in getting the message out to colleagues across the organisation, reinforcing the importance of keeping our homes to a high standard. Since its launch, SSSS has received and processed over 1,000 reports from colleagues. This has provided us with an opportunity to intervene earlier to prevent worse-case scenarios for customers.
“Since its launch, the See Something Say Something internal reporting tool has received and processed over 1,000 reports from colleagues”
The case of Awaab Ishak was a critical reminder that, if left untreated, damp and mould can cause serious health issues or lead to a fatality when it’s not addressed over a period of time.
At Abri, reports of damp and mould in customers’ homes often increase in the colder months, but it’s important to remember that these conditions can also be found in homes during warmer seasons if they’re poorly ventilated.
There certainly are lessons to be learnt across the housing sector following this tragic case. We recognise that there’s room for improvement in our service delivery. Our customers deserve nothing less than a seamless experience from beginning to end, so we’re working on changing it for the better to prevent cases like this.
SSSS has been successful in identifying and tackling concerns sooner rather than later.
Carrying out a campaign like this did come with its challenges, one being finding the best way to navigate the data submitted by colleagues.
The campaign was powerful in capturing lots of information, but the back-end functions of the reporting tool needed some fine-tuning to ensure that the data we captured was processed in the right way.
To do this, we enlisted the support of our IT colleagues, who set up tracking and tracing for the data received. This made it easier to action repairs more efficiently. IT even added a sophisticated function that provided direct feedback to the individual who initially raised the concern – reassuring them that their raised report was in hand.
“Our customers deserve nothing less than a seamless experience from beginning to end”
Planning the campaign highlighted that to carry out an operation like this, it’s likely that you’ll need support, such as additional resources to meet higher demand.
By outlining this need before launching the campaign, we were able to get a head-start in upskilling our workforce and increasing our damp, mould and disrepair team by 76% to meet the new demand for repair works. Investing in the learning and development of our workforce gave colleagues the tools to feel empowered.
This was also a great strategy for becoming more self-sufficient in completing scheduled works, allowing us to plan ahead and be less reliant on contractors.
So, if you’re a customer who would like a second opinion on potential signs of damp and mould in your home, or a colleague who has seen something that doesn’t feel right, let us know: we can change that for you.
Anna Nicholls, head of repairs, Abri
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