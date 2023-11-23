How we utilise our whole staff community to tackle disrepair early and often

To truly make SSSS a part of Abri’s DNA, e-learning dedicated to the campaign was created and made accessible to all colleagues, empowering them to make a 360 visual observation when they visit customers in their homes or communities.

Online training gives them the extra boost and confidence to trust their instincts and use the reporting tool when something doesn’t feel right. So, if one of our housing partners visits a customer at home in relation to an anti-social behaviour concern, they should feel confident in reporting something like damp and mould if they spot it while they’re there.

This concern is then put on the radar of the damp, mould and disrepair team, which schedules a survey and repair job that makes our customer’s home safer and more secure.