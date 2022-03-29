How we will act to protect tenants

For too long this has been the experience of too many social housing tenants. Fighting poor conditions, and forced to accept an unjust reality where safety comes second to profits, they couldn’t simply pick up the phone and change supplier.

Now, if you think that was frustrating, imagine what it would feel like if you were kept on mute for years at a time. Your voice greeted with silence, your complaints falling on deaf ears and your ideas for change going precisely nowhere.

If you’re anything like me, one of your frequent bugbears of the pandemic was getting caught on a video call talking into a muted microphone.

The tragic events that unfolded at Grenfell Tower in 2017 were testament to just how broken and neglected our system of social housing had become, and just how urgently tenants needed a new deal. It’s a day that will live in infamy – but it’s also one that led to real change.

Our Social Housing Bill sets out a major government rethink for social housing in the UK, with a suite of measures to shift power away from landlords, turn tenants’ voices off mute and give our social housing regulator teeth.

This blueprint recognised that while many landlords behave responsibly, those who don’t have a devastating impact on people’s lives. For years Inside Housing has helped champion these social tenants and shone a spotlight on how mistreatment can leave people stuck in destitute housing that is low on quality, low on safety and low on energy efficiency.

But as readers will know, words are one thing. Action is another.

“While many landlords behave responsibly, those who don’t have a devastating impact on people’s lives”

So today we’re doing three things to uphold our commitment to treat tenants with respect and dignity: a new residents’ panel made up of some 250 social tenants; a commitment to name and shame landlords that fail to meet robust standards; and publishing new draft clauses to social housing legislation to beef up tenant powers.

The panel will have a hotline into government, and will be empowered to not only share their experiences, but also to shape our efforts to reform the sector.

If our reforms are going to take root, we need to go far deeper than simply addressing the visible symptoms of issues in the sector. An infusion of new ideas from tenants will help us to do that.