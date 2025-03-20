What kind of technology is needed to gather and analyse this performance data?

Most performance-monitoring systems have two aspects. We install small, discrete, Internet of Things-connected sensors inside the house and take readings of environmental factors such as temperature, humidity levels or carbon dioxide. We would also typically take some data from the heating system. The second aspect involves machine learning. We feed this data through an AI system, which strips out any human or weather-related interference.

So, even if people’s behaviour changes after the retrofit works have been carried out, or the weather is vastly different from one year to the next, the AI system removes all this noise to give you an accurate picture of a property’s true energy efficiency.

Are there other benefits in having a much more accurate picture of energy performance?

This data all feeds into the assessments for Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), which are the basic rating system that underlies domestic decarbonisation programmes. But what we have seen in a lot of projects is that EPC ratings are often significantly different to a property’s real-world performance. We’ve seen homes that end up using far more energy than their EPC suggests – and that’s across an entire estate. We have seen houses which perform much better than their EPC rating, too. So for social housing providers, this performance-based monitoring can provide a useful starting point from which they can think about their decarbonisation programmes more cost-effectively.

As an example, we retrofitted 64 social housing units in Belgium, and we think we can reduce the cost of retrofitting the next batch of properties for that client by £16,000-£17,000 per home.

We saw, by measuring the homes’ performance before and after retrofit, that we could pull back on some of the high-cost measures because the cost/benefit ratio wasn’t good enough. But that’s just a starting point. Once aggregated, this data could help to inform decision-making on a much larger scale: as an example, having a clear idea of the actual space heating demand for homes would make it much easier to understand the investments we need to make to the electricity grid to move to heat pumps.

What challenges might this ‘pay for performance’ approach present?

The first is seasonal: you can’t measure a property’s energy efficiency if the heating isn’t being used. So usually there’s a six-month window every year when we can do this work. If you needed an EPC in June, for example, it might be difficult to provide that. There have also been some questions around accuracy – are these systems really so much more accurate than what’s already out there? We have done work with organisations like Energy Systems Catapult in the UK to test our systems, and we were typically accurate to within 4-5%.

It’s also worth pointing out that this technology has moved on a great deal. Even just a few years ago, the costs were higher and the sensors had to be connected with electrical cables. It wasn’t an easy process for ourselves or for residents. Today, sensors are wireless and battery operated, and it only takes around 20 minutes to kit out a house.

What happens next?

The consultation process is ongoing, but the expectation is that the government will bring pay for performance into the ECO programme as soon as possible. We believe this could be as soon as the 2025-26 winter season.

For social housing providers, it’s a great opportunity. They’ll get the benefit of ECO pay per performance programmes, but they’ll also start getting more data on the performance of their homes and understanding how those measures are delivering. So it’s something social landlords should look at, particularly if they already have large existing ECO partnerships with contractors to deliver projects over the next winter season. They may want to even start looking at pulling pay for performance into their existing programmes – because as long as the energy efficiency measures aren’t in place before winter, they can start pre-monitoring those homes and gather some high-quality data.