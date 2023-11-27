It all began four years ago, when Natural England sent letters to several local planning authorities, stating that housing developments could not proceed if they did not implement mitigation for water neutrality. As discussed above, this requirement has caused numerous applications for housing development to become “stuck” in the system, leading to the estimated backlog of 150,000 homes.

The industry has lobbied the government for a resolution and sought to identify practical solutions to the issue. Initially, this led to the introduction of nutrient credit schemes, whereby local authorities would identify and purchase land for mitigation for the planting of wetlands and sell “mitigation credits” to developers.

“The imposed requirements for mitigation phosphates and nitrates have hindered the granting of planning permission, leading to a significant shortage in housing supply”

What we found was that this took local authorities a very long time to set up, and the few credit schemes that were running only provided a limited number of credits for sale. In short, this was not a success. Eventually, the government rightly concluded that legislation was needed to remove the planning system from the problem – it is, after all, the responsibility of the water industry to regulate.

This resulted in the proposed amendments to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill in August 2023. However, while it was assumed that these amendments would be supported, they were voted down by Labour peers in the House of Lords. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill has now received Royal Assent, leaving the government little time to enact secondary legalisation before the next general election.